Menlo Group Co-Founder Releases New Book to Help Childcare Center Owners
"Childcare Center Success: How to Maximize Profits and Minimize Mistakes" by Grafton Milne, SIOR, CCIM, provides tips for starting and running a successful childcare center and is now available on Amazon.
Tempe, AZ, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Menlo Group Co-Founder and Designated Broker Grafton Milne, SIOR, CCIM, this week released a new book titled, "Childcare Center Success: How to Maximize Profits and Minimize Mistakes." The book aims to help childcare owners start and run a successful center.
“When the pandemic hit in early 2020, I received daily calls from childcare owners asking for advice to get through that uncertain time,” Milne said. “As we had those crucial discussions, I felt inspired to compile my thoughts into a book.”
"Childcare Center Success" covers a variety of important topics, including choosing the right location, hiring the right team, and creating a business plan and budget. Throughout the book, Milne shares stories and quotes from successful childcare center owners from around the U.S. The book is available now on Amazon in hardcover and Kindle versions.
“At a little over 120 pages, this primer on the essentials of owning and managing a successful childcare center packs a great deal of useful information and thoughtful wisdom for anyone considering operating a childcare center,” said Jeff C. Young, an early reader of the book. “If you operate a childcare center (or want to), you will want to read this book. It’s indispensable.”
Milne’s experience in the childcare industry stems from his 15-year career in commercial real estate. He has worked with countless childcare professionals and investors to start, expand, relocate or sell their centers.
In addition to writing this book, Milne has pursued top commercial real estate industry credentials to better serve his clients. He is one of only a few professionals in Arizona to earn both the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR) designations.
While helping childcare owners reach their goals, Milne also plays a pivotal role in the growth of Menlo Group, which he founded with his brother Tanner in 2008. The company has become a leader in the Phoenix commercial real estate brokerage market and, in recent years, expanded its services to include property management and project management.
Outside his professional achievements, Milne is a proud father of four children. His experiences as a parent also fuel his passion for quality childcare.
“Childcare professionals have an incredible impact on our communities,” Milne said. “I hope my book can help owners make sound business decisions to elevate the care they provide and better shape the next generation.”
About Grafton Milne
Grafton Milne is Designated Broker of Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate and author of "Childcare Center Success: How to Maximize Profits and Minimize Mistakes." Grafton has worked with many different childcare owners and directors throughout the childcare industry. In writing his book, he had the pleasure of working with childcare experts across the country to learn Childcare Center Success. As a result, he provides a unique perspective from a 30,000-foot view of what it takes to run a successful childcare center.
Grafton has earned his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR) designations, signifying that globally, he is among those at the top of his field in commercial real estate. With a one-of-a-kind niche in childcare real estate, Grafton is affiliated and involved in many national and local early childhood organizations. He’s an Ironman Triathlete and enjoys scuba diving and anything else that lets him experience the world with the people he loves. Grafton lives in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife, Laurisa, and their four amazing children.
About Menlo Group
Menlo Group is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. We specialize in buyer/tenant representation, seller/landlord representation, investment services, real estate consulting, property management and project management. We exist to support clients, advisors and employees in their professional objectives through effective real estate strategies. Please visit www.menlocre.com to learn more.
