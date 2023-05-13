Procolored's DTF Printer: A Sustainable Approach to Textile Printing

Procolored, a leader in digital textile printing, advances sustainable and healthy practices with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The printer uses eco-friendly, human-safe inks and powders free of hazardous air pollutants and low in volatile organic compounds. Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing optimizes water and ink usage, reducing waste. The printer's high-quality, vibrant prints and safety measures make it a top choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint.