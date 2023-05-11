Spirits Capital Corporation Sponsors the Professional Bull Riders "Unleash the Beast" World Finals

Spirits Capital, developer of a securitized investment in new fill Premium American Whiskey, is an Official Sponsor and Local Partner of the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast and Dirty 30 Party taking place in Fort Worth, Texas from May 12-21, 2023. The company is also sponsoring the playing of the National Anthem for each arena performance from May 18 through May 21.