Stefania Ruggieri Named Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stefania Ruggieri has been named an account manager at RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for supporting the underwriting and day-to-day servicing of the organization’s book of business as well as assisting in the development and presentation of client proposals, renewals and placements.
“Stefania’s commercial property underwriting experience, analytical skills and deep desire to succeed within this field have made her another great addition to our staff,” said Tim Prosser, a senior consultant at RT Specialty. “We are always on the lookout for talented individuals who will form the next layer of our foundation. Stefania combines the resolve, diligence and intelligence that our customers have come to know and expect from our team for more than 15 years.”
Ruggieri joined RT ECP with more than six years of insurance underwriting experience. Her prior positions were held at GMI in Phoenixville, PA and USLI in Wayne, PA.
A resident of Pottstown, PA, Ruggieri holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in International Business from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY in addition to numerous designations from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.
Ruggieri can be reached at RT ECP by calling 609-528-3891 or emailing Stefania.ruggieri@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
