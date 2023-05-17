Telarus Expands Its SolutionVue™ Platform with Cloud Infrastructure and Managed Services Assessments
Newest SolutionVue™ sales discovery module enables Telarus partners to conduct comprehensive cloud technology assessments with their customers in real-time.
Sandy, UT, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, a leading technology solutions brokerage (TSB), today unveiled the Cloud Quick Solution Assessment (QSA), the newest module for Telarus SolutionVue. SolutionVue is an intelligent sales assessment platform that matches customers’ short- and long-term priorities with technologies from a highly curated knowledgebase of certified Telarus suppliers. The Cloud QSA module provides Telarus partners with strategic discovery questions they can ask their customers in all the following key areas:
· Managed Services (MSPs, network operations center, desktop-as-a-service)
· Cloud Infrastructure (private, public, hybrid, bare metal)
· Third-Party Data Center & Colocation (managed colocation and on-premises services, data center consolidation, hardware optimization)
· Backup & Disaster Recovery
· Data Privacy & Compliance (geographic and industry-specific laws and regulations; e.g.: GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPAA, etc.)
· Advanced Cloud Technologies (containerization and serverless computing)
The SolutionVue Cloud QSA is now available to all active Telarus partners through Telarus Agent Back Office, a web application used by over 4,000 technology advisors worldwide.
“We are excited to leverage the new Cloud QSA in our customer conversations,” said Brandon Ivey, Managing Partner of Evok, a Telarus partner since 2019. “Having all the discovery questions in an easy, step-by-step format ensures we are asking the right questions to get the information needed to address a customer’s unique needs. We plan to use SolutionVue extensively to grow our cloud infrastructure funnel. It will be an important tool for us, helping build our technical credibility and accelerate our sales cycles.”
SolutionVue Quick Solution Assessments (QSAs) are intelligent, self-guided questionnaires that automate the initial discovery process for sales opportunities within a particular technology domain. Each QSA is a series of questions that dynamically adjusts the type and number of questions asked based on responses to earlier questions, streamlining discovery and focusing on areas that require deeper review. Upon completion of a QSA, SolutionVue generates a comprehensive assessment in just a few seconds. This private-labeled report includes supplier considerations, industry best practices, questions to ask suppliers, and additional strategies to empower the customer during the IT-buying process.
The Cloud QSA is the second SolutionVue module, following the Cybersecurity QSA launched in May 2022. Since then, Telarus partners have doubled the number of new cybersecurity opportunities, with SolutionVue engagement growing by 35% per month.
“We're thrilled about our partners' increased success with the support of SolutionVue. We view it as a key technology differentiating them in the marketplace,” said Koby Phillips, VP of Cloud and Managed Services for Telarus. “Our cloud infrastructure developers, sales engineers and solution architects have devoted extensive time and effort to author this new module so our partners can engage in strategic customer conversations that may be outside of their comfort zone. We have no doubt that this tool will increase the quality of sales interactions and drive better-qualified leads to our cloud infrastructure and managed service providers -- a true win-win for everyone.”
For more information about SolutionVue, please visit www.telarus.com/solutionvue.
About Telarus
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions brokerage with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
· Managed Services (MSPs, network operations center, desktop-as-a-service)
· Cloud Infrastructure (private, public, hybrid, bare metal)
· Third-Party Data Center & Colocation (managed colocation and on-premises services, data center consolidation, hardware optimization)
· Backup & Disaster Recovery
· Data Privacy & Compliance (geographic and industry-specific laws and regulations; e.g.: GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPAA, etc.)
· Advanced Cloud Technologies (containerization and serverless computing)
The SolutionVue Cloud QSA is now available to all active Telarus partners through Telarus Agent Back Office, a web application used by over 4,000 technology advisors worldwide.
“We are excited to leverage the new Cloud QSA in our customer conversations,” said Brandon Ivey, Managing Partner of Evok, a Telarus partner since 2019. “Having all the discovery questions in an easy, step-by-step format ensures we are asking the right questions to get the information needed to address a customer’s unique needs. We plan to use SolutionVue extensively to grow our cloud infrastructure funnel. It will be an important tool for us, helping build our technical credibility and accelerate our sales cycles.”
SolutionVue Quick Solution Assessments (QSAs) are intelligent, self-guided questionnaires that automate the initial discovery process for sales opportunities within a particular technology domain. Each QSA is a series of questions that dynamically adjusts the type and number of questions asked based on responses to earlier questions, streamlining discovery and focusing on areas that require deeper review. Upon completion of a QSA, SolutionVue generates a comprehensive assessment in just a few seconds. This private-labeled report includes supplier considerations, industry best practices, questions to ask suppliers, and additional strategies to empower the customer during the IT-buying process.
The Cloud QSA is the second SolutionVue module, following the Cybersecurity QSA launched in May 2022. Since then, Telarus partners have doubled the number of new cybersecurity opportunities, with SolutionVue engagement growing by 35% per month.
“We're thrilled about our partners' increased success with the support of SolutionVue. We view it as a key technology differentiating them in the marketplace,” said Koby Phillips, VP of Cloud and Managed Services for Telarus. “Our cloud infrastructure developers, sales engineers and solution architects have devoted extensive time and effort to author this new module so our partners can engage in strategic customer conversations that may be outside of their comfort zone. We have no doubt that this tool will increase the quality of sales interactions and drive better-qualified leads to our cloud infrastructure and managed service providers -- a true win-win for everyone.”
For more information about SolutionVue, please visit www.telarus.com/solutionvue.
About Telarus
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions brokerage with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
Contact
TelarusContact
Chad Dixon - VP of Marketing
813-591-5846
Telarus.com
Chad Dixon - VP of Marketing
813-591-5846
Telarus.com
Multimedia
Categories