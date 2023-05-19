Nishant Patel, a Digital Marketing Expert, is Helping the B2B Furniture Market to Implement AI in Their Marketing
Nishant Patel has implemented Ai in building - community building, email marketing, SEO, Assistance and retargeting ads specially focused for B2B Furniture industry which is not very tech savvy.
New York, NY, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nishant Patel, an Indian Digital Media Marketing Expert from New York, is changing the way we do digital media for B2B brands.
Nishant Patel, an Indian-born New York resident, is making waves in the media and content industry through his groundbreaking interventions. He has been in the media industry for over 13 years and has served in multiple category businesses and currently serving the B2B furniture market.
He has earned acclaim in content creation, food blogging, digital marketing, brand consulting, influencer & social media marketing, etc. This successful entrepreneur also finds the time to function as a guest faculty in digital marketing at various institutes in Mumbai, India.
His current approach to the traditionally run business growth opportunities is by creating a heavy shift in digital media approach along with implementing Artificial intelligence in Assistant, SEO, Content building and distribution, community building, email marketing, re-targeting, and multiple such key transformational approaches has led his current business consultation project to a staggering 3,000% growth of lead generation for his first 6 months of implementation digital media for the brand. "Traditionally run organizations are unaware and afraid of the social media world and convincing them to build a digital community is the first difficult step for a change, once that's crossed, it can create a snowball effect for the brands digital growth," says Nishant.
The pinnacle of his career began with his initiation as the Heading Influencer and Meme Marketing professional at Digi Osmosis in 2020. There, he collaborated with popular Indian movies and web series with high-profile collaborations and celebrity brand endorsements with the top brands in India.
Despite being busy with his active digital marketing career, he finds time to explore his passions too. He is an avid food lover and maintains a travel and food blogging page at the Instagram handle @IndieOpus, which has over 84,000 followers. As of now, he has collaborated and generated content for more than 400 popular food brands, which consist of hotels, restaurants, resorts, etc., around the globe. He is also a part of NAS Academy creator community program, LinkedIn Creator Program, and Instagram Creator Community.
His affinity towards animals, in general, has motivated him to volunteer and co-found an Animal Rescue Application Startup called Let It Wag in 2018. The not-for-profit application focuses on rescue, adoption, and foster care for animals in distress. Within the last four years, he was able to be the fueling force behind the rescue of about 20,000 animal lives, and he has also created an animal-loving community and volunteers, counting about 25,000 in numbers. Currently, the Let it Wag team is in an ongoing discussion of raising venture capital to expand the app services to multiple countries and help every animal on the planet is their goal.
His noble efforts in the animal rescue attempts and the marketing and content-creation realm have won him a REX Karamveer Chakra Award, Great Companies SME Business of the Year 2022 Award, 40 Under 40 - Social Samosa Awards, Voot India's Best Marketers award, and fetched him the honors to speak at a TEDx Gateway.
Apart from serving as a guest faculty in institutes like IIDE, Digital Vidya, NMIMS, etc., Nishant Patel extends consultation and guidance to various brands regarding their potential growth and transformation into successful ventures. The very fact that he was able to ensure 3-5 times growth in the digital appeal of the brands that he collaborated with indicates his expertise in the field.
His effective and innovative solutions regarding brand management, creator community building projects, influencer management, etc., in fields like Real Estate, Travel, Pharma, Hospitality, etc., earn him accolades as the top digital media and startup consultant of the time.
Media Contact
Contact Person:
Nishant Patel
City:
Edison
State:
New Jersey
Country:
United States
Website:
linkfly.to/NishantPatel
Instagram.com/IndieOpus
Categories