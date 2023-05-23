Everline Coatings and Services Introduces Highly Durable Traffic and Line Marking to the Austin, TX Metropolitan-Area
TBL Durables being brought to you by Everline Coatings and Services - Austin is the new industry standard for highly durable and environmentally friendly line and traffic marking. TBL Durables is more cost effect to deploy, easier to apply, longer lasting less waste and more durable than Thermoplastic options.
Austin, TX, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EverLine Coatings and Services Introduces TBL Durables Highly Durable and Sustainable Line Striping Technology to the Austin, Texas Metropolitan-Area
EverLine Coatings and Services, a leading provider of innovative pavement marking and maintenance solutions, is thrilled to announce the introduction of TBL Durables highly durable and sustainable line striping technology to the Austin, Texas, metropolitan area. This strategic collaboration brings together the expertise of both companies, revolutionizing road markings, enhancing safety, and contributing to a more sustainable environment for all road users in the region.
The incorporation of TBL Durables highly durable and sustainable line striping technology provides numerous key benefits to the Austin region. These cutting-edge products offer unparalleled longevity and exceptional resistance to heavy traffic and harsh weather conditions and prioritize sustainability. TBL Durables' technology is 10 times more environmentally friendly than standard traffic paint, reducing air pollution and minimizing the release of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere. Additionally, the extended lifespan of TBL Durables products, lasting three to four times longer than traditional alternatives, results in reduced material consumption and waste generation. By adopting TBL Durables technology, EverLine Coatings and Services demonstrates its commitment to environmental stewardship while delivering superior pavement marking solutions.
"We are excited to bring TBL Durables technology to the Austin, Texas metropolitan area," said Doug Herrington, Owner of EverLine Coatings and Services - Austin. "TBL Durables technology represents the only production-proven sprayable 98:2 MMA implementation in the market, with a successful track record in the Canadian market over the last seven years. By integrating their sustainable line striping technology into our services, we are revolutionizing road markings, enhancing safety, and prioritizing environmental sustainability. TBL Durables' products provide a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional striping paint or thermoplastic options, further reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative and eco-friendly solutions. State, Local and Federal government and commercial companies will benefit significantly from this technology.”
The integration of TBL Durables line striping technology further strengthens EverLine Coatings and Services' position as a market leader, offering a comprehensive range of services, including road markings, intersections, crosswalks, parking lots, bike lanes, custom stenciling, and general parking lot services. This holistic approach aligns with the company's dedication to sustainability and responsible practices throughout the pavement marking industry.
About EverLine Coatings and Services:
EverLine Coatings and Services is a leading line striping and pavement maintenance solution provider. With cutting-edge technologies and an expert team, EverLine delivers superior results in line striping, asphalt repair, and pavement maintenance projects.
About TBL Durable:
TBL Durable is a renowned manufacturer of highly durable and sustainable line striping technology. Their line striping products are recognized for their exceptional durability while prioritizing environmentally friendly materials and manufacturing processes.
Contact:
Doug Herrington, Owner EverLine Coatings and Services - Austin
Website: www.everlineaustin.com
Phone: (512) 273-7533
Email: douglas@everlinecoatings.com
