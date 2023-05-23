Everline Coatings and Services Introduces Highly Durable Traffic and Line Marking to the Austin, TX Metropolitan-Area

TBL Durables being brought to you by Everline Coatings and Services - Austin is the new industry standard for highly durable and environmentally friendly line and traffic marking. TBL Durables is more cost effect to deploy, easier to apply, longer lasting less waste and more durable than Thermoplastic options.