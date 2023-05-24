Don Mammoser Photography Tours Announces a Guided Photography Tour to the World-Famous Galapagos Islands

Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for April of next year, 2024. Participants will experience life on a privately chartered yacht that will cruise to the best of the best Galapagos Islands. You'll be guided by a pro every step of the way. Capture the amazing wildlife of the Galapagos Islands, including birds, mammals and reptiles. Snorkel, photograph and frolic with underwater marine life. All-inclusive trip designed for any level photographer or wildlife lover.