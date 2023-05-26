New Hyatt Melbourne Airport Hotel Grand Opening
ADËLON Capital and Twenty8 Group are proud to announce the grand opening of the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport hotel on June 7. An official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 6 at 2:00 pm. AD1 Management has been designated to operate the new hotel.
Melbourne, FL, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ADËLON Capital and Twenty8 Group are proud to announce the grand opening of the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport hotel on June 7.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 6 at 2:00 pm.
AD1 Management has been designated to operate the new hotel.
Conveniently located at the Melbourne International Airport (MLB). The new modern hotel will offer comfort, convenience, and breathtaking views of the MLB runway, making it an ideal choice for travelers, families, shuttle launch enthusiasts and solo travelers looking for easy access to the Melbourne-Orlando metro area.
The Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport is the perfect starting point for guests looking to catch some waves along the world-famous beaches just 10 minutes away or explore the delicious restaurants, craft breweries, and world-renowned art galleries in historic downtown Melbourne. The hotel is also central to major government contractors, offering private terminals for business and luxury aviation.
“We are excited to bring the Hyatt Place brand to the Melbourne International Airport,” said Jonathan Cohen Co-chairman and founder of ADËLON Capital. “The hotel’s modern design, convenient location, and exceptional service will provide a seamless travel experience for guests.”
"We are thrilled to open the doors to our latest development. Anticipating memorable experiences, we eagerly await the arrival of guests to our exceptional property in this one-of-a-kind location," said David Mendal, Co-founder of Twenty8 Group.
The Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport boasts 143 spacious suites, all featuring Hyatt’s signature amenities, including the Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper, a separate workspace, and a 55-inch HDTV. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s 24/7 fitness center and soon to open outdoor pool and rooftop bar with stunning views of the airport runway. The first-floor restaurant and bar Placery will be open day 1 of operation and serve free breakfast for guests.
AD1 Management operates 28 hotels primarily in Florida and has experience with Hyatt and airport hotels.
“This is a great fit for us,” said Daniel Berman President of parent company AD1 Global. “We are excited to begin operations at this unique and beautiful hotel. Our team provides guests with an exceptional stay, from the moment they arrive until they depart.”
For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-place-melbourne-airport/mcoza.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 6 at 2:00 pm.
AD1 Management has been designated to operate the new hotel.
Conveniently located at the Melbourne International Airport (MLB). The new modern hotel will offer comfort, convenience, and breathtaking views of the MLB runway, making it an ideal choice for travelers, families, shuttle launch enthusiasts and solo travelers looking for easy access to the Melbourne-Orlando metro area.
The Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport is the perfect starting point for guests looking to catch some waves along the world-famous beaches just 10 minutes away or explore the delicious restaurants, craft breweries, and world-renowned art galleries in historic downtown Melbourne. The hotel is also central to major government contractors, offering private terminals for business and luxury aviation.
“We are excited to bring the Hyatt Place brand to the Melbourne International Airport,” said Jonathan Cohen Co-chairman and founder of ADËLON Capital. “The hotel’s modern design, convenient location, and exceptional service will provide a seamless travel experience for guests.”
"We are thrilled to open the doors to our latest development. Anticipating memorable experiences, we eagerly await the arrival of guests to our exceptional property in this one-of-a-kind location," said David Mendal, Co-founder of Twenty8 Group.
The Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport boasts 143 spacious suites, all featuring Hyatt’s signature amenities, including the Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper, a separate workspace, and a 55-inch HDTV. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s 24/7 fitness center and soon to open outdoor pool and rooftop bar with stunning views of the airport runway. The first-floor restaurant and bar Placery will be open day 1 of operation and serve free breakfast for guests.
AD1 Management operates 28 hotels primarily in Florida and has experience with Hyatt and airport hotels.
“This is a great fit for us,” said Daniel Berman President of parent company AD1 Global. “We are excited to begin operations at this unique and beautiful hotel. Our team provides guests with an exceptional stay, from the moment they arrive until they depart.”
For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-place-melbourne-airport/mcoza.
Contact
AD1 GlobalContact
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1global.com
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1global.com
Categories