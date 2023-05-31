SPNconnects Hits the App Stores for the Service Professionals Network
Join SPN to discover or share everything from professional content to funny memes and videos. The SPNconnects app makes it easier to build your online visibility and professional or social networks. List your business in the local directory for free.
Chicago, IL, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Service Professionals Network (SPN) connects businesses and people around the world. SPN annouces that their "SPNconnects" app hit the Google and Apple App stores today.
Improve your online visibility by sharing updates with your links, videos, or photos in the main activity feed, on your connections walls, or in networking groups. You can also list your business for free in the local business directory.
It's a free way to share links and improve your online visibility.
SPN gets millions of clicks a month and has tens of thousands of members around the globe.
The SPN app does more than you help improve online visibility, connect with thousands of people, and have fun. You can use SPN for organizing all of your content in one spot for saving, storing, and sharing.
It's easy to share links, photos, or videos straight from your mobile device, and you have complete control of your privacy. You can choose when to keep things private, with your connections, or share it around the world.
There are no algorithms on this app or on the site. It's a simple posting and following setup. Comments bring things you share back up to the top of the public feed.
This app will always be free to use as we survive on affiliate and sponsorship advertising. Most of the features available on the Service Professionals Network desktop site are also available on the app. SPN is only available for users age 13 and up.
Michael O'Connor
630-746-3852
https://serviceprofessionalsnetwork.com/
