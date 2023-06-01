Audion Media Launches ROKU Streaming Audiobooks on Demand Channel
Audion Media, formerly Spectrum Audiobooks, has launched a new service that allows users to listen to audiobooks on their ROKU devices or enabled televisions.
Trenton, MI, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Audion Media, formerly Spectrum Audiobooks, has launched a new service that allows users to listen to audiobooks on their ROKU devices or enabled televisions. The new channel, AUDION, features hundreds of titles across a range of genres, and provides a familiar, intuitive streaming interface. More titles are being added weekly, and will soon include podcasts, reviews, and more.
Listeners have unlimited access to the content via one of two methods—a free, ad-supported experience or a $7.99 per month subscription plan. Both receive the same high-quality audio as well as access to all the features, including bookmarking and curation of favorites.
For rights holders, Audion offers a simple, familiar royalty system. Most of the advertising revenue generated by the platform gets divided among rights holders according to how many minutes customers have spent listening to their titles. Yearly bonuses will also be paid to the highest performers.
“We’re excited to bring this exciting new concept to ROKU audiences,” said Joshua Diles, Audion’s Production Supervisor. “It’s a familiar form factor—think Hulu or Netflix—but devoted entirely to Audiobooks. We’re adding new books and new listeners constantly, and authors in wide distribution are coming in droves. The sky’s the limit.”
To sample Audion’s content, search for AUDION on a ROKU-enabled device, or use vanity code AudiobooksOnDemand.
