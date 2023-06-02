International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Partners with mejo to Build Digital Caregiver Tool
My Rett Ally, a web application powered by mejo, will be specifically designed for Rett syndrome patients and families to organize and share medical information tailored to their unique journey.
Bentonville, AR, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- mejo®, a company dedicated to creating tools and resources to support caregivers and parents, is excited to announce its partnership with International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF), to deliver a branded version of its web app, titled My Rett Ally, for families living with Rett syndrome.
My Rett Ally will incorporate comprehensive features ranging from medical and personal care details to developmental milestones. Features like a symptom tracker will be built into the existing mejo journal tool. The web app will help families save time and foster improved collaboration by sorting and organizing information into easily accessible views that can be securely shared in one click with physicians, family, and care team members.
“We are thrilled to have been selected by IRSF to bring to life their dream of offering a digital platform for their community that will empower parents and caregivers at every stage of their Rett journey,” said Ryan D. Sheedy, Dad, Rare Disease Caregiver, CEO and Founder of mejo. “Our caregiver-first approach has led us to design and build technology-driven solutions that are simple, useful, and caring. We look forward to this collaboration and are confident that Rett families will experience increased peace of mind and joy knowing that all of their kiddos' medical and care information is in one secure place.”
Rett syndrome is a devastating, rare genetic neurological disorder that leads to severe impairments, affecting nearly every aspect of life, including the ability to speak, walk, eat, and breathe easily. The hallmark of Rett syndrome is near-constant repetitive hand movements while awake.
IRSF recognizes the important role technology plays in empowering families with tools and resources to lessen the burden of caregiving administration. As a best-in-class Rare Disease Patient Advocacy Group, they continue to find innovative ways to better serve their communities.
“Partnerships like the one we have with mejo are absolutely essential to advance the critical work of rare disease organizations," said IRSF CEO, Melissa Kennedy. "We are thrilled to work with mejo to bring this unique resource to families who are living with Rett syndrome."
Adds Samantha Brant, Rett Mom and IRSF Family and Community Engagement Manager, “My Rett Ally is the caregiver companion I wish I would have had when my daughter was diagnosed. I have used so many binders trying to stay on top of paperwork and keep track of her needs—My Rett Ally does this and much more! Our goal at IRSF is to walk beside families every step of the way and My Rett Ally is a resource that will make that journey much easier."
My Rett Ally powered by mejo is planned to launch in early summer 2023. It will be free to all families and caregivers of individuals with Rett syndrome in the United States.
About mejo
mejo® is a company focused on creating tools and resources to support caregivers and parents daily. Built with the ability to incorporate custom branding, the organization’s most recent launch was a web application that offers a streamlined way for parents to organize and share important medical and care information about their children. To learn more visit www.mymejo.com and @my_mejo on Instagram and Facebook
About International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF)
As the leading Rett syndrome research and family advocacy organization, the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) builds upon its nearly 40-year commitment to breakthrough discoveries and life-changing advancements in research while supporting families affected by Rett syndrome. Through its legacy foundation pioneers, IRSF has invested over $58M in research leading to identifying Rett syndrome’s cause, demonstrating Rett syndrome is reversible in mice, and supporting the clinical trials that led to the first-ever FDA-approved treatment. IRSF fights for families living with Rett syndrome and a world without it. Learn more at rettsyndrome.org.
