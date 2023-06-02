UTRS Expands Civil/Environmental Engineering and Surveying Capabilities Into Northern New Jersey Through Acquisition
Cherry Hill, NJ, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering services and information technology, today announced the acquisition of Finelli Consulting Engineers (FCE) in Washington Township, (Warren County) New Jersey. FCE will complement the RKR Hess division of UTRS that specializes in civil engineering, environmental engineering, surveying, and wetland services. UTRS Chief Operating Officer David Zalcmann made the announcement.
“The acquisition of Finelli Consulting Engineers continues our growth strategy by expanding our civil offerings from Eastern Pennsylvania throughout Northern New Jersey,” Zalcmann said. “There are great synergies between our RKR Hess division and the quality work FCE has done for many years supporting municipalities and private clients alike.”
The transaction includes the purchase of substantially all the assets and retains FCE’s staff, which will continue to operate from its current community.
“Adding these capabilities and a new office in Washington Township, NJ significantly expands our capabilities across the river and into Northern New Jersey where we’ve always seen great opportunity for our business,” said Russ Scott, Director of East Stroudsburg, PA-based RKR. “The FCE team has amazing talent and we are thrilled for them to join the UTRS family.”
To learn more about UTRS, visit www.utrs.com. To learn more about our civil engineering division, RKR Hess, visit www.rkrhess.com. To learn more about Finelli Consulting Engineers, visit www.finelliconsulting.com.
UTRS, headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ, and with offices throughout the U.S. and internationally, provides a wide range of leading-edge scientific, engineering, information technology, and communications services to the public and private sectors, primarily the U.S. Department of Defense. UTRS is always thinking forward to deliver the most creative, high-quality, technology-based services and solutions to our customers on time and within budget.
Contact
David Zalcmann
856-667-6770, ext. 162
https://www.utrs.com
