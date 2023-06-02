Glow Collar™ Brightens Pet Accessory Industry with High-Quality LED Dog Collar Launch

Glow Collar™, a trailblazer in the US pet accessories market, has launched high-quality LED dog collars designed to enhance both style and safety for pets during night-time walks. These durable, rechargeable LED collars are available wholesale to pet boutiques and retail on glowcollar.com and Amazon. Glow Collar's innovation enhances night-time safety, affirming its leading status in the industry.