Experience an Unforgettable Evening of Fine Wines at the Summerlin "Partners in Wine" Mixer at JING in Downtown Summerlin
This is your chance to try an extensive selection of 45+ globally sourced wines and passed canapés while enjoying vibrant beats during this enchanting evening.
Las Vegas, NV, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Indulge in premier summer sips at the First Annual "Partners in Wine" Summerlin Wine Social at JING in Downtown Summerlin. This sensational event will take place on Sunday, June 11, inviting wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to an evening of unparalleled tastings, live music and exquisite ambiance.
The Summerlin Wine Mixer at JING promises to be an affair to remember, featuring an extensive selection of 45+ remarkable wines sourced from across the globe. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to savor a diverse range of flavors, each meticulously chosen to captivate the senses and ignite the palate. Additionally, there will be passed canapés prepared by Executive Chef Thomas Griese.
The following is a list of the available wines to sample at this event:
Rosé
Bieler Pere & Fils Rosé “Reserve” Bandol 2019
Gérard Bertrand “Cote des Roses” Languedoc-Roussillon 2017
Sparkling Wines
- Charles Ellner “Cuvée Devant” Brut Rosé Champagne NV
- Collet Blanc de Blancs, Brut Champagne NV
- Domaine de la Vougeraie, Brut "Fête de Famille" Crémant de Bourgogne 2002
Aromatic Whites
- Grüner Veltliner, The Fablest, "Fable 426", Edna Valley, California 2018
- Albariño, Morgadío, Rias Baixas, Spain 2018
- Pinot Grigio, Terlato, Colli Orientali Del Friuli, Italy 2021
Sauvignon Blanc
- Blank Stare Russian River Valley 2018
- Desparada “Atria” Central Coast 2019
- Quivira Vineyards Fig Tree Vineyard Dry Creek Valley 2017
- Crocker & Starr Napa Valley 2020
Chardonnay
- Freemark Abbey Napa Valley 2019
- Girard Russian River Valley 2018
- Joseph Phelps Freestone Vineyards Sonoma Coast 2017
- Mer Soleil “Reserve” Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County 2017
- The Calling "Dutton Ranch" Sullivan Vineyard Russian River Valley 2014
- ZD Winery 2017
- Félix Foulley Chablis 2018
- Louis Latour Chassagne-Montrachet 2015
Cabernet Sauvignon
- Aleksander Paso Robles 2011
- Hall Napa Valley 2017
- Hourglass “HG III” Napa Valley 2015
- The Calling Alexander Valley 2017
- Trefethen Family Estate Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley 2017
- Ramey Napa Valley 2014
Pinot Noir
- Benton-Lane Willamette Valley 2017
- Böen California 2018
- Talley Vineyards “Estate” Arroyo Grande Valley 2020
- The Calling Monterey County 2018
- Napa by Napa, Napa Valley 2020
Sommelier Section
- Michel Sarrazin et Fils "Les Vieilles Vignes" Bourgogne 2019
- Lamblin & Fils Bourgogne 2017
- Chateau de Corcelles, Brouilly 2015
- Georges Duboeuf, Fleurie 2017
- Caparzo Brunello di Montalcino 2014
Adding to the enchanting atmosphere, the Summerlin Wine Mixer will be accompanied by the captivating sounds of a live DJ. From 4 to 7 PM, guests will be treated to an unforgettable blend of tunes, creating an ambiance that perfectly complements the celebration of fine wines.
Reservations required, admission is $100 plus tax and gratuity.
For more information and to book a reservation, visit JING Las Vegas online.
About JING Las Vegas
For over a decade, JING has been one of the most recognized and highest-rated restaurants in Denver and Aspen, Colorado. Winner of numerous awards, JING's menu features Global Fusion Cuisine, with a focus on prime steaks, sushi and seafood, using products from locally sourced and organic farms. The ultra-chic setting includes dynamic design details and impressive fire and water features creating perfect chi for the best dining experience. Visit JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin at 10975 Oval Park Drive in the heart of Summerlin, fifteen minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy Happy Hour, Sunday - Thursday from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Brunch on Sundays from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM. JING opens at 5:00 PM daily with a deejay spinning nightly at 9:00 PM (Thursday Nights - Saturday Nights and Daytime Sunday). For more information, visit our website at www.jingrestaurant.com or call us at 702-333-1512.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
(702) 461-4115
jingrestaurant.com
