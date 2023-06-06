CannaBabe, a Pioneering Force in the Cannabis Industry, Hosted a Remarkable Event to Kick Off Detroit’s Memorial Weekend with Sunset Techno

“Sunset Techno” marked the beginning of the highly anticipated Detroit’s Memorial Weekend at Exodos. The event was hosted at the city-recognized Exodus Venue in the heart of Detroit. Sunset Techno was hosted adjacently to kick off the Detroit Movement Festival’s running. The event coincided with the city's buzzing atmosphere as techno enthusiasts from all corners of the world flocked to Detroit for the acclaimed Movement festival.