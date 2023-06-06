CannaBabe, a Pioneering Force in the Cannabis Industry, Hosted a Remarkable Event to Kick Off Detroit’s Memorial Weekend with Sunset Techno
“Sunset Techno” marked the beginning of the highly anticipated Detroit’s Memorial Weekend at Exodos. The event was hosted at the city-recognized Exodus Venue in the heart of Detroit. Sunset Techno was hosted adjacently to kick off the Detroit Movement Festival’s running. The event coincided with the city's buzzing atmosphere as techno enthusiasts from all corners of the world flocked to Detroit for the acclaimed Movement festival.
Detroit, widely regarded as the birthplace of techno music, pulsated with an electric energy that transcended genres and captivated the collective spirit of attendees. Mary and Jenna, the passionate owners of CannaBabe, embraced this rich musical heritage and fused it with their unique brand ethos to curate an unforgettable experience.
CannaBabe's Sunset Techno event was not only about music and celebration, but also about making a positive impact on the community. The event served as a platform to raise awareness and funds for the Michigan Veterans Foundation, honoring the brave individuals who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms. Through their collective efforts, Mary, Jenna, and the entire CannaBabe team demonstrated their unwavering commitment to giving back and supporting veterans in need. Mary and Jenna embraced the weekend and shared their thoughts on the experience here:
“WE DID IT! Our second event was a resounding success! We are immensely grateful to be a part of an incredible community that shares our passion for making a positive impact.” The young entrepreneurs spoke. “We extend all of our thanks and support to our sponsors who made this event a reality.” The pair continued.
The event showcased an awe-inspiring performance by the esteemed Saunderson Brothers, who have left an indelible mark on the music industry with their exceptional talent and influence. Their set propelled the crowd into a euphoric state, embodying the essence of Detroit techno and honoring its roots.
Adding to the musical journey, Grant Hedrick - DJ 530 graced the stage with an exceptional display of his skills. However, what made his performance even more remarkable was his selfless act of contribution. DJ 530 generously decided to donate his paycheck to the Michigan's Veterans Foundations, aligning with the event's mission to give back to those who have served our country.
Brand-On Marketing and Puff Canna Co have joined forces at Sunset Techno to further amplify their commitment to philanthropy. In a remarkable display of corporate social responsibility, Brand-On Marketing has organized a giveaway that will treat two fortunate individuals to an exhilarating helicopter ride over the city of Detroit, while Puff has generously contributed a coveted goodie bag filled with products worth $500. These extraordinary gestures reflect the shared dedication of both companies to give back to the community and create lasting positive impact.
As the sun set on this extraordinary evening, Sunset Techno stood as a testament to the power of music, community, and philanthropy. CannaBabe's commitment to authenticity, inclusivity, and the love for cannabis was palpable throughout the event. This sparked a sense of camaraderie and unity among attendees.
Presented by Puff Canna Co. Powered by Brand-On Marketing. CannaBabe extends their heartfelt gratitude to their sponsors: Wana, Candela, Michigander Fire, Pistil Janes, Gold Crown, Heavyweight Heads, Caddy Brand, Magic Crystal, Wynk; and product sponsors: Sensi Magazine, Jeeter, True North Collective, Butter, High Grade Genetics, Flower Power and Viola. Along with everyone who attended Sunset Techno for their unwavering support and participation in this remarkable event. Together they created an unforgettable experience that will resonate for years to come with more events.
