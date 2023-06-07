Hemanext Announces a Strategic Partnership and Investment from Vitalant
Partnership to include research and development at Vitalant Innovation Center.
Lexington, MA, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, today announced a new partnership with Vitalant, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations. This strategic partnership includes an initial investment by Vitalant and collaboration in research through their new Vitalant Innovation Center, which provides scientific research and translational development expertise to design innovative processes and bring new products to patients across the country.
Commenting on the partnership, Martin Cannon, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext, said, “This is a great opportunity for Hemanext to continue to refine and enhance our innovations within Vitalant’s state-of-the-art facility and accelerate our work towards achieving our mission. Additionally, Vitalant’s investment brings significant financial capital to accelerate the development and launch of Hemanext products, and providing innovations that promote improvements in transfusion therapy.”
David R. Green, President and CEO of Vitalant, said, “This partnership supports our vision of becoming the nation’s most innovative and inclusive blood and biotherapies partner. With donor and patient safety always our top priorities, we are focused on discovering practical applications of new knowledge in blood safety and transfusion medicine. We look forward to this opportunity to work with Hemanext to help develop innovative technologies that could make a meaningful difference for the transfusion medicine community.”
“Millions of people depend on blood donations from generous Vitalant blood donors. Through innovations such as those pursued by Hemanext, in the future, there is potential to enhance blood transfusion capabilities and the resiliency of the blood supply. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together,” said Ralph Vassallo, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Vitalant.
About Vitalant
Vitalant is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.
About Hemanext
Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company’s research and development efforts center on the study of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The company’s aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs.
Visit hemanext.com to learn more about Hemanext.
Stacy Smith, Director of Global Marketing Communications
781-301-7461
https://hemanext.com
