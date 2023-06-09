Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Attains National Verification from the American College of Surgeons

Steven Rothenberg, MD, chief of pediatric surgery at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, today announced that its has been verified as a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons Children’s Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program (ACS CSV). RMHC is the first children’s hospital in the global HCA Healthcare organization to achieve this status.