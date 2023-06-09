AmEuro Construction Successfully Completes Community-Wide Roof Replacement at Englewood Beach Condos Following Hurricane Ian Damage
AmEuro Construction completes extensive restoration project at Englewood Beach Condos after Hurricane Ian. The company successfully replaced roofs on all 99 villas, repaired damaged soffit and fascia, and addressed other structural issues. The project highlights AmEuro Construction's commitment to delivering high-quality construction services.
Englewood, FL, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AmEuro Construction, led by Founder & CEO Lee Upshaw, is proud to announce the successful completion of an extensive community-wide restoration project at Englewood Beach Condos in Englewood, FL. Following the catastrophic Hurricane Ian in September 2022, which remains one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history, AmEuro Construction took on the monumental task of rehabilitating this vibrant community.
"When my team and I arrived on the property, after we were allowed to enter the Manasota Key, we were utterly amazed at the wrath the catastrophic wind took on the villas. Debris was everywhere, tree’s were down and the community as a whole was in shambles," said Lee Upshaw, Founder & CEO of AmEuro Construction. "We were very pleased to be able to walk hand-in-hand with the community to get their roofs back to a pre-loss condition. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with such good people through the entire process,” Upshaw continued.
Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage on the 99 waterfront villas of Englewood Beach Club, leaving the properties in dire need of comprehensive repair. The most significant damage occurred to the roofs of the villas. AmEuro Construction's dedicated team rose to the challenge and undertook the massive endeavor of replacing the roofs on all 99 villas. The restoration process involved not only the removal and replacement of old shingles but also the meticulous cleanup of debris left by the hurricane.
In addition to the roof replacements, the team executed repairs on damaged soffit and fascia, reinforcing the structural integrity of each villa. Beyond roofing, many villas have also sustained further damage which has required repairs or painting. This includes broken windows and screens, which are promptly being replaced, and several compromised openings, which are being carefully rebuilt by the skilled AmEuro Construction team.
This comprehensive undertaking underscores AmEuro Construction's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality construction services, even in the wake of severe weather events. The company takes great pride in utilizing superior materials and deploying a highly experienced crew to restore the aesthetic and structural integrity of Englewood Beach Condos following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.
The project involved significant collaboration between the condo board, residents, local suppliers, and the AmEuro Construction team to ensure minimal disruption to the community while repairs were underway. The successful outcome demonstrates the company's prowess in project management, and its aptitude in handling large-scale repairs.
About AmEuro Construction:
AmEuro Construction, LLC is a reputable general contractor specializing in commercial and high-end residential construction. With over 45 years of experience, its skilled team prioritizes quality, dependability, and client-focused service. The company manages all project phases, maintaining accuracy, reliability, and budget adherence. AmEuro is dedicated to timely results and top-notch customer service. The company offers customized services and an eye for detail that sets it apart. Learn more at https://www.ameuroconstruction.com.
