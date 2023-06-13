Hand in Health Massage Therapy Relocates to Rockland Professional Building in North Syracuse, NY
Hand in Health Massage Therapy is a leading provider of wellness services, specializing in various massage techniques and complementary therapies. With a team of highly trained Providers and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Hand in Health aims to promote physical and mental well-being while helping the community feel good and live better.
North Syracuse, NY, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hand in Health Massage Therapy, a leading provider of massage and wellness services, is delighted to announce the opening of their new location at the Rockland Professional Building in North Syracuse. The new address, 7293 Buckley Rd., Suite 102, North Syracuse, NY, offers a serene and inviting space where clients can experience the transformative benefits of professional massage therapy.
Hand in Health Massage Therapy is renowned for its commitment to promoting physical and mental well-being. Their team of over 18 experienced Providers specialize in a variety of massage techniques, including Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, and more. In addition to massage, they also provide complementary services such as acupuncture, one-on-one personal training, and Yoga classes at their new on-site fitness center.
To celebrate the opening of the new location and show appreciation to their patients, Hand in Health Massage Therapy is offering special pricing for new patients. These exclusive offers provide an opportunity for individuals to experience the exceptional benefits of professional massage therapy at a discounted rate. It's the perfect occasion to discover the rejuvenating effects of their services.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new location at the Rockland Professional Building," said Kyle Hierholzer, the owner of Hand in Health Massage Therapy. "Our team is dedicated to being the number one choice in CNY for more than just a relaxation massage, and our new facility allows us to do that in an even more serene and comfortable setting. We invite both existing and new clients to join us at our North Syracuse location and experience the rejuvenating benefits of massage therapy."
Hand in Health Massage Therapy has built a reputation for its commitment to customer satisfaction, and their exceptional services have garnered numerous accolades between their 2 locations in Downtown Syracuse and North Syracuse. With the new location, they are poised to continue their tradition of excellence, providing a beautiful Clinic where patients can reduce their stress and anxiety, reduce their pain and live better.
For more information about Hand in Health Massage Therapy and to book a massage, please visit their website at www.handinhealth.com or call (315) 937-5954.
