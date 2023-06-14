Alpha Serve Presents SAP Analytics Cloud Dashboard Templates for Jira
Alpha Serve, an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, introduces Dashboard Templates for the SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira. These templates simplify creating visual reports from Jira data, enabling users to build dashboards in minutes.
Kyiv, Ukraine, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, today announces the release of its game-changing feature, Dashboard Templates for the SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira. This latest offering is a crucial step in the company's mission to make advanced Jira reporting more accessible for businesses.
The launch of SAP Analytics Cloud Dashboard Templates brings a new level of simplicity to user interaction with SAP Analytics Cloud. These user-centric templates allow Jira users, even those without prior experience, to quickly construct their first SAP Analytics Cloud dashboard utilizing Jira data. With these pre-configured dashboard templates, transforming Jira data into meaningful visual insights is now a matter of minutes. They provide an optimal start for users to delve into Jira data visualization swiftly and without complications.
Anton Storozhuk, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Serve, emphasized the importance of customer feedback in driving this development: "We have always placed our customers' needs at the forefront. Recognizing their demand for a more streamlined dashboard creation process, we've developed these dashboard templates. These allow both newcomers and existing users of our SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira to efficiently generate data-driven dashboards."
Upon launch, users will have access to two distinct SAP Analytics Cloud dashboard templates for Jira:
Jira Timework Report: This detailed report offers insights into Jira work logs, aiding project managers and team leaders in monitoring project progress and allocating resources effectively.
Jira Sprint Dashboard: Geared toward Scrum Masters and Agile Coaches, this dashboard delivers essential insights into Jira sprint performance, serving as a critical tool for optimizing team output.
Alpha Serve's commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction continues beyond here. Additional dashboard templates are in the pipeline, aiming to facilitate the needs of their users further.
About Alpha Serve
Alpha Serve is a well-regarded software development team known for creating high-quality connectors for business software, ensuring secure, efficient, and reliable data management solutions. With their reputation as an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has consistently provided a diverse range of top-rated BI connectors for Jira, including the SAP Analytics Connector for Jira, Power BI Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Jira, and more.
Adding SAP Analytics Cloud dashboard templates to the SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira further solidifies Alpha Serve's dedication to prioritizing customer needs and augmenting business intelligence tools' effectiveness for Jira reporting.
The launch of SAP Analytics Cloud Dashboard Templates brings a new level of simplicity to user interaction with SAP Analytics Cloud. These user-centric templates allow Jira users, even those without prior experience, to quickly construct their first SAP Analytics Cloud dashboard utilizing Jira data. With these pre-configured dashboard templates, transforming Jira data into meaningful visual insights is now a matter of minutes. They provide an optimal start for users to delve into Jira data visualization swiftly and without complications.
Anton Storozhuk, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Serve, emphasized the importance of customer feedback in driving this development: "We have always placed our customers' needs at the forefront. Recognizing their demand for a more streamlined dashboard creation process, we've developed these dashboard templates. These allow both newcomers and existing users of our SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira to efficiently generate data-driven dashboards."
Upon launch, users will have access to two distinct SAP Analytics Cloud dashboard templates for Jira:
Jira Timework Report: This detailed report offers insights into Jira work logs, aiding project managers and team leaders in monitoring project progress and allocating resources effectively.
Jira Sprint Dashboard: Geared toward Scrum Masters and Agile Coaches, this dashboard delivers essential insights into Jira sprint performance, serving as a critical tool for optimizing team output.
Alpha Serve's commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction continues beyond here. Additional dashboard templates are in the pipeline, aiming to facilitate the needs of their users further.
About Alpha Serve
Alpha Serve is a well-regarded software development team known for creating high-quality connectors for business software, ensuring secure, efficient, and reliable data management solutions. With their reputation as an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has consistently provided a diverse range of top-rated BI connectors for Jira, including the SAP Analytics Connector for Jira, Power BI Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Jira, and more.
Adding SAP Analytics Cloud dashboard templates to the SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira further solidifies Alpha Serve's dedication to prioritizing customer needs and augmenting business intelligence tools' effectiveness for Jira reporting.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
Categories