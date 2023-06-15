Vision Media Reaches Deal with P3, Inc. (DBA P3 Global Services), Reinforces Commitment to Its Leading Streaming Services and Digital Future, Exits Physical Business
Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vision Media announced today that it will be selling the physical fulfillment and distribution arm of its business to P3 Global Services, an experienced 3PL and fulfillment industry leader. This shift allows Vision Media to invest fully in its digital future, building upon its role as a dominant force in the digital screening space. Vision Media plans to bolster its digital team, technology and user experience, focusing its efforts on screening rooms for sales and publicity teams, FYC sites, and awards screeners. Vision Media’s best-in-class digital solution, Screener Passport, allows studios and content owners to offer high-end viewing experiences across all major viewing platforms with industry-leading screening security features.
P3 will continue to provide the reliable, timely and cost-effective services that Vision’s customers have relied on for the past 36 years. In fact, many of those years were under the leadership of Vision Media’s founder Michael Alvarez, Jr., who, as Co-Founder of P3, will be delighted to resume providing physical fulfillment services to Vision Media’s customers. During this period of transition, both P3 and Vision Media are working closely together to minimize any potential disruption, and most of the non-executive members of Vision Media’s fulfillment team will be assuming a parallel role at P3.
"We have been fortunate to have our digital division see significant growth during the pandemic, accelerating a shift to digital that we have foretold and prepared for since the launch of our first digital platform. In turn, we find P3 Global Services to be an excellent steward for physical fulfillment clients that have trusted Vision Media for many years,” said Tim Shanahan, CEO, Vision Media. "Knowing that our long-time entertainment customers will be with an experienced fulfillment and activation company made this transition possible.”
"We are excited about this acquisition and honored to be trusted with serving a slate of notable clients with expert fulfillment services," said Michael Alvarez, Jr., Co-CEO and Co-Founder of P3 Global Services. “Adding Vision Media’s fulfillment and distribution services to our existing industry-leading platform reinforces our goal to provide quality service to a wide range of entertainment and retail customers. We're looking forward to continuing to drive growth for both P3 and our clients.”
About Vision Media
Vision Media is a proud and trusted partner of M&E leaders helping orchestrate, execute and amplify brands and content to audiences and partners around the world. With 36+ years of experience in the entertainment industry, Vision Media serves major motion picture film studios, entertainment guilds, distributors and content owners. Its services include best-in-class secure screening, awards expertise, and guild streaming sites. Vision Media's highly secure, streaming digital platform, which has been vetted and certified by the most discerning film companies and guild executives in the business, has credentialed the company as a best-in-class trusted partner in delivering premium streaming content to VIPs. For more information, please visit www.visionmedia.com.
About P3 Global Services
P3 Global Services has been an award-winning design, production, fulfillment and distribution solution for globally recognized brands including CBS, Paramount, Disney, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Netflix, New York Life, Warner Bros. and more. Learn how P3 can help you increase brand awareness and connect deeper with your customer base. www.p3globalservices.com
P3 will continue to provide the reliable, timely and cost-effective services that Vision’s customers have relied on for the past 36 years. In fact, many of those years were under the leadership of Vision Media’s founder Michael Alvarez, Jr., who, as Co-Founder of P3, will be delighted to resume providing physical fulfillment services to Vision Media’s customers. During this period of transition, both P3 and Vision Media are working closely together to minimize any potential disruption, and most of the non-executive members of Vision Media’s fulfillment team will be assuming a parallel role at P3.
"We have been fortunate to have our digital division see significant growth during the pandemic, accelerating a shift to digital that we have foretold and prepared for since the launch of our first digital platform. In turn, we find P3 Global Services to be an excellent steward for physical fulfillment clients that have trusted Vision Media for many years,” said Tim Shanahan, CEO, Vision Media. "Knowing that our long-time entertainment customers will be with an experienced fulfillment and activation company made this transition possible.”
"We are excited about this acquisition and honored to be trusted with serving a slate of notable clients with expert fulfillment services," said Michael Alvarez, Jr., Co-CEO and Co-Founder of P3 Global Services. “Adding Vision Media’s fulfillment and distribution services to our existing industry-leading platform reinforces our goal to provide quality service to a wide range of entertainment and retail customers. We're looking forward to continuing to drive growth for both P3 and our clients.”
About Vision Media
Vision Media is a proud and trusted partner of M&E leaders helping orchestrate, execute and amplify brands and content to audiences and partners around the world. With 36+ years of experience in the entertainment industry, Vision Media serves major motion picture film studios, entertainment guilds, distributors and content owners. Its services include best-in-class secure screening, awards expertise, and guild streaming sites. Vision Media's highly secure, streaming digital platform, which has been vetted and certified by the most discerning film companies and guild executives in the business, has credentialed the company as a best-in-class trusted partner in delivering premium streaming content to VIPs. For more information, please visit www.visionmedia.com.
About P3 Global Services
P3 Global Services has been an award-winning design, production, fulfillment and distribution solution for globally recognized brands including CBS, Paramount, Disney, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Netflix, New York Life, Warner Bros. and more. Learn how P3 can help you increase brand awareness and connect deeper with your customer base. www.p3globalservices.com
Contact
Vision MediaContact
Joanna Syiek
(661) 702-5000
https://www.visionmedia.com/
Joanna Syiek
(661) 702-5000
https://www.visionmedia.com/
Categories