Mountain Brook Vineyards Introduces North Carolina’s Newest Wine Tasting Experience Center
Tryon, NC, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Redgrave family is pleased to announce the opening of Mountain Brook Vineyards’ Experience Center, a unique wine tasting center in North Carolina, on Saturday June 16. The Experience Center will host educational tasting options that will offer “higher touch” tastings for those guests wishing to further expand and enrich their understanding and appreciation of wine and Mountain Brook Vineyards’ award-winning wines in particular.
Located in the Vineyards’ main barrel room, the Experience Center offers the Elevated Tasting Experience. Guests will be able to enjoy intimate seating areas and rustic table settings to enhance their enjoyment. Ninety-minute Elevated Tasting Experiences will be offered beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Friday evenings and beginning at 12:00 noon on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be two tastings offered in The Experience Center. One is focused on wine produced by Mountain Brook Vineyards with locally grown North Carolina grapes and the other is focused on wine produced by Mountain Brook Vineyards with grapes from other fine wine regions. Both tastings will be offered at $40.00 per guest (with discounts for wine club members). A cheese board specifically curated by the winemaking staff to complement the wines being showcased will be available for purchase. Reservations are highly recommended for the Elevated Tasting Experience and are available at https://www.mountainbrookvineyards.com/reservation.
Beginning at 6 pm on Saturdays, the Experience Center will be available for “first come first served” comfortable, temperature-controlled seating, accommodating approximately 50 guests, with additional seating on the terrace, for glass and bottle-only service featuring wines exclusive to the Experience Center.
Due to the controlled area and the nature of the tasting experiences, the Experience Center will be limited to guests over 21 years of age. Dogs will not be allowed inside the Experience Center but are welcomed to visit on the grounds.
Mountain Brook Vineyards' existing tasting area ("The Lawn") remains open and accessible for all, including families with children and we also welcome well-behaved and leashed pets. The Lawn provides opportunities for wine tasting flights as well as wine by the glass and bottle, surrounded by our picturesque vineyard and views of the mountains. Cheese and charcuterie are available, and there is live music on weekends as well as food trucks.
About Mountain Brook Vineyards: Mountain Brook Vineyards is a family-owned winery nestled in the Tryon Foothills of North Carolina, minutes from the Tryon International Equestrian Center, less than an hour from Greenville, Spartanburg, and Asheville, and less than 90 minutes from Charlotte. First planted in 2002, Mountain Brook Vineyards was acquired by Jonathan and Vickie Redgrave in May of 2018. The family immediately embarked on an aggressive expansion of the 75-acre Estate, constructing a new winery building, event center, case goods warehouse, a dedicated wedding venue, and one of the largest outdoor wine tasting experiences in Western, NC. The main estate was recently replanted with approximately 15 acres of newly planted Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Pinot Grigio. Mountain Brook Vineyards also farms another 22 acres nearby, with twenty-year-old vines of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Viognier, and Pinot Grigio. The family involvement in the operations includes one of their sons, Andrew Gorczyca, who is currently the Assistant Winemaker. Open throughout the year, the vineyard and winery experience provide a magical escape from the world where the focus is on providing guests with three intertwined experiences: extraordinary service, enchanting environment, and exceptional wines. The Redgrave’s success in each of these areas is driven by their commitment and passion for excellence and the responsible stewardship for the land, the people, the community, and the future.
For information, contact:
Susannah Smith | susannah@mountainbrookvineyards.com | +1-202-257-7007
