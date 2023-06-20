New Trans-Pacific Magnesium Alliance Converges Resources from United States, China, Korea and Canada

Galaxy Magnesium announces a contract with a trading firm in Korea, L&J Holdings, providing for expanded trade in magnesium to global markets. With the support of participating firms in Canada and China, this new commercial alliance makes magnesium, a light, green, clean metal, more available to industries worldwide, as they move toward a more ecologically balanced future.