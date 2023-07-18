BEK TV Produces Series of Reports Regarding CO2 Pipeline Weighs in on Concerns and Benefits

BEK TV, a North Dakota-based broadcasting company, has launched a new series titled "Capturing America’s Heartland: CO2 Pipeline." The series will examine the implications of a proposed high-pressure carbon dioxide pipeline, which has stirred controversy among residents and landowners across the Midwest. The pipeline is intended to transport CO2 from ethanol plants in five Midwest states to a location north and west of the Bismarck-Mandan area, in Oliver and Mercer counties.