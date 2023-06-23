Retirement Reception for Dr. Deborah Flanagan, Introducing Dr. Caleb Saint Jean
Dr. Caleb Saint Jean will be hosting a Retirement Reception for Dr. Deborah Flanagan at Eyes on Central, 4940 Central Avenue, on Tuesday, June 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saint Petersburg, FL, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Caleb Saint Jean invites family, friends and patients to a retirement celebration for Dr. Deborah Flanagan on Tuesday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4940 Central Avenue. Dr. Flanagan is retiring after providing 42 years of excellent patient care in St. Pete. Light refreshments will be served at the event and there will be a raffle of eyewear to benefit Westcare Gulfcoast-Florida, Inc. (Westcare). Those unable to attend are welcome to stop by until anytime in June or July to sign Dr. Flanagan's remembrance book to convey best wishes.
Dr. Flanagan established her private optometry practice in St. Pete in 1990. Since then, she has been a beloved doctor to many local residents. She has also been recognized for her outstanding leadership and community involvement by Vision 21 Eyecare, New Faith Free Methodist Church, the National Optometric Student Association (NOSA), St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Foster Parents Association of Pinellas County, Southside Church of Christ, and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce. She continues to be an active member of the community through both her faith-based activities and position on the board of Westcare.
Markus Hughes, the Community Action Council Chair with Westcare said, “I would like to congratulate Dr. Flanagan on her well-deserved retirement. I also want to thank her for her work and dedication to the Gulf Coast WestCare community. Serving with a nonprofit agency is a labor of love, and often the work and efforts go unnoticed. Her willingness to be a part of the WestCare family is greatly appreciated. She has made a difference to the clients and staff at WestCare. We extend our thanks that she is a model of ‘uplifting the human spirit’.”
In anticipation of her retirement, Dr. Flanagan has selected Dr. Saint Jean to continue her practice at the same familiar location at 4940 Central Avenue. This event will also officially introduce Dr. Saint Jean as her successor. Dr. Saint Jean has been working with Dr. Flanagan since 2018. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and his Doctor of Optometry from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Saint Jean speaks both Spanish and Creole and is a specialist in dry eye treatments and Neurolens. He has renamed the practice Eyes On Central which is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and one Saturday each month.
According to Dr. Flanagan, “Dr. Saint Jean’s patient-centered clinical skills have been well demonstrated over the past five years we have worked together. I am confident that my patients and our community will continue to experience quality eye care as I transition out of the practice.”
“I’m honored to be entrusted with Dr. Flanagan’s outstanding practice and wonderful patients,” Dr. Saint Jean commented. “I have learned so much working with her and am looking forward to carrying on her legacy of personalized patient care.”
Eyes On Central is a full-service optical center providing routine and medical eye exams, dry eye treatments and Neurolens solutions. Its newly remodeled optical center boasts over 800 quality, name-brand eyeglass frames. Using cutting edge optical equipment, the Eyes on Central team focuses on maximizing your visual health with style.
Contact Information: Vicki L. Foster, 727-321-6600
