Las Vegas Set to Groove to the Sensational "Disco Divas" Tribute Show at Modern Showrooms at The Alexis Park Resort Hotel

Get ready to boogie and relive the magic of disco as the highly anticipated tribute show, "Disco Divas," takes center stage at the Modern Showrooms inside Alexis Park Resort Hotel. This production, opening on June 30, 2023, is set to transport audiences back in time with a dynamic lineup of female-centric disco hits from legendary artists such as Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Cher, Olivia Newton-John, Gloria Gaynor, and more.