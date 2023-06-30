New App, 3joy Changes Social Contact for All Open-Minded People - Couples, Singles or a Particular Orientation - by Providing a Platform
As a dating app, 3joy limits the search to other singles looking for an open-minded partner. People swipe on 3joy and make the connections they want, whether individually, with friends, or partners who shared similar lifestyles.
Newark, NJ, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The idea of how to find open dating started with a married couple. "3joy is not an alternative dating app. In this diverse world, the freedom to find a dating partner is an option,” Leila and Mike explained.
The couple once talked about the opportunity that gave birth to 3joy, like they said, “We had been married for many years and were trying to find singles for romantic socializing. In July 2022, we had just moved to a new neighborhood. In a mixed and sociable mood, we were trying to find other singles to join us on our casual adventures. This simple desire turns out to be harder than we thought. So, we turned to social apps to discover people with similar interests, such as having unicorn dates and were open to consensual non-monogamous relationships. But we found ourselves confronted with a plethora of dating apps for singles, leaving us with few online dating programs that were sensual and suited to our needs.”
Leila and Mike found that what they needed didn't exist. Instead of spending another night just the two of them, they planned to contact their friend, Justin White's R&D team, to develop a new connection tool. The couple first delved into app builders but realized that the first app they came across was the best one to work on. In the spring of 2023, Justin White's R&D team joined them to develop 3joy. The 3joy developer team refined their idea and turned it into an easy-to-use social connectivity platform. After over a year of development and more time to refine the MVP, 3joy is now ready to enter the mainstream market.
“The app helps people make the connections they want to make, whether single, with friends, or partners. Through a unique filtering tool, 3joy matches people with similar interests and life paths. Not everyone is looking for an open threesome to date. 3joy helps users form new friendships, connect with professionals, find other CNM enthusiasts, or anything in between. Making meaningful connections online is not easy. Everyone, whether related or not, should be able to connect easily through common interests and 3joy is making that an option,” Said Justin White.
Leila and Mike are so excited to express their thought:"Couples, partners, and friends can pair their accounts and create chats with their contacts. To view someone's private album, each person must accept the request. Each member of 3joy can also choose to see who their partner wants to connect with. This helps to promote good relationships with friends and partners.”
The 3joy developer team states: “3joy is currently available for download on Google Play. Users can create a user account and profile and experience all the necessary features of the app for free. Connecting and chatting can all be done in the free download”.
