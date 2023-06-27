Quantum Ready "Keyless" Encryption Scheme, by enCryptofire
Petah Tikva, Israel, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A "keyless" encryption scheme, designed to reset the world of digital security, has been developed by an Israeli startup based in Petah Tikva. Named enCryptofire, the new encryption paradigm is not only quantum-ready but also utilizes unique methods dubbed "Tesseract," "Double Random Generator" and "Polarity Gate."
Founded by CEO Gal Rotem, the innovative company has been quietly patenting and refining its technology, drawing inspiration from the concept of quantum entanglement. With today's announcement, it is set to disrupt traditional encryption standards and pioneer the frontier of quantum-ready security.
“enCryptofire is not just an evolution, it's a revolution," said Rotem. "The introduction of keyless encryption signals a paradigm shift in cybersecurity. By embracing the principles of quantum entanglement and incorporating the Double Random Generator and Polarity Gate technologies, we are defining the next generation of digital security."
The innovative Tesseract technology eliminates the need for encryption keys, an element traditionally perceived as a potential vulnerability in the encryption process. The Double Random Generator ensures an unprecedented level of randomness, further bolstering the security, while the Polarity Gate utilizes complex algorithms, inspired by quantum physics, to ensure the highest level of data integrity and security.
As cyber threats continue to evolve and quantum computing is becoming more of a reality, enCryptofire's quantum readiness presents a solution that can keep up with the rapidly changing digital landscape.
"We're not just thinking about today's cybersecurity landscape, we're looking at tomorrow's," Rotem added. "Quantum computers pose a serious threat to traditional encryption methods, but with enCryptofire, we are prepared. Our quantum-ready technology is designed to keep digital assets secure in the face of this impending quantum leap."
The startup's groundbreaking technology has also garnered the support of renowned mathematical expert Dr. Yochai Jerby. A lecturer and researcher in mathematics (HIT UNIVERSITY) with a specialization in algebraic geometry and number theory, Dr. Jerby praised the enCryptofire technology.
"This is a completely new methodology to hide a secret," he said. "Where the security strength of the encryption grows exponentially as the size of n grows. This feature is in complete contrast to any existing traditional encryption algorithm, whereas the information size grows the potential hacker has more ground for statistical attacks."
The Israeli startup has already filed for a global patent and is in talks with several multinational technology companies and governmental organizations interested in adopting this new technology.
About enCryptofire
Founded by Gal Rotem, enCryptofire is an Israeli cybersecurity startup based in Petah Tikva. The company is focused on developing state-of-the-art encryption technologies that are not only secure but also ready for the forthcoming era of quantum computing. Their proprietary enCryptofire technology, inspired by quantum entanglement, is set to redefine the standards of encryption.
Founded by CEO Gal Rotem, the innovative company has been quietly patenting and refining its technology, drawing inspiration from the concept of quantum entanglement. With today's announcement, it is set to disrupt traditional encryption standards and pioneer the frontier of quantum-ready security.
“enCryptofire is not just an evolution, it's a revolution," said Rotem. "The introduction of keyless encryption signals a paradigm shift in cybersecurity. By embracing the principles of quantum entanglement and incorporating the Double Random Generator and Polarity Gate technologies, we are defining the next generation of digital security."
The innovative Tesseract technology eliminates the need for encryption keys, an element traditionally perceived as a potential vulnerability in the encryption process. The Double Random Generator ensures an unprecedented level of randomness, further bolstering the security, while the Polarity Gate utilizes complex algorithms, inspired by quantum physics, to ensure the highest level of data integrity and security.
As cyber threats continue to evolve and quantum computing is becoming more of a reality, enCryptofire's quantum readiness presents a solution that can keep up with the rapidly changing digital landscape.
"We're not just thinking about today's cybersecurity landscape, we're looking at tomorrow's," Rotem added. "Quantum computers pose a serious threat to traditional encryption methods, but with enCryptofire, we are prepared. Our quantum-ready technology is designed to keep digital assets secure in the face of this impending quantum leap."
The startup's groundbreaking technology has also garnered the support of renowned mathematical expert Dr. Yochai Jerby. A lecturer and researcher in mathematics (HIT UNIVERSITY) with a specialization in algebraic geometry and number theory, Dr. Jerby praised the enCryptofire technology.
"This is a completely new methodology to hide a secret," he said. "Where the security strength of the encryption grows exponentially as the size of n grows. This feature is in complete contrast to any existing traditional encryption algorithm, whereas the information size grows the potential hacker has more ground for statistical attacks."
The Israeli startup has already filed for a global patent and is in talks with several multinational technology companies and governmental organizations interested in adopting this new technology.
About enCryptofire
Founded by Gal Rotem, enCryptofire is an Israeli cybersecurity startup based in Petah Tikva. The company is focused on developing state-of-the-art encryption technologies that are not only secure but also ready for the forthcoming era of quantum computing. Their proprietary enCryptofire technology, inspired by quantum entanglement, is set to redefine the standards of encryption.
Contact
encryptofire.comContact
Gal Rotem
+972546664144
https://encryptofire.com
Gal Rotem
+972546664144
https://encryptofire.com
Categories