BILT Founders Tapped as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Winners; 3D App Developers Recognized for Ingenuity, Innovation, and Leadership
BILT, the global leader in 3D interactive instructions, will represent the southwest at the national EY competition in November. Regional winners will vie for the national award and the opportunity to compete for the global title in Monaco next June.
Grapevine, TX, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today BILT Incorporated co-founders Nate Henderson and Ahmed Qureshi were named by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award winners. They were selected from 120 nominees and 42 finalists who generated nearly $10 billion in revenue and employed more than 14K employees in 2022.
“We’re honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with entrepreneurs who are creating jobs, innovating solutions, and building the economy,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “Many thanks to the entire BILT team who enrich lives and create empowering user experiences every day.”
BILT is one of twelve companies to win from the southwest region; competitors were judged on their demonstration of leadership building long-term value based on entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, impact, and financial performance. Henderson and Qureshi were selected by a judging panel of previous winners, CEOs, and investors.
“We’re humbled to be selected among so many visionary entrepreneurs,” says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. “We’re thankful for our team and the business leaders, sponsors, and judges who work tirelessly to foster a community of support and cooperation.”
For more than 35 years, Ernst & Young has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success and transformed their industries in more than 60 countries. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.
About BILT:
Millions of people worldwide rely on the award-winning BILT app for official instructions from hundreds of brands. The 3D animated guides for assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair are interactive and ad-free. BILT is customizable, accessible, and sustainable. It provides DIYers and pros an efficient, easy-to-follow alternative to paper manuals and instruction videos. Download the mobile app on iOS and Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
BILT Co-founders Named EY Southwest Region Winners
BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi and Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson are named Entrepreneur Of The Year Southwest Region Winners.
