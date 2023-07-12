SVN Safe Haven Advisors Oversees Successful Sale of Renowned Northeast Florida Marine Center
St. Augustine, FL, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SVN | Safe Haven Advisors is pleased to announce it has advised the Windward Marina Group ("Windward") on the sale of the St. Augustine Marine Center ("SAMC") to the Monument Marine Group. Windward acquired SAMC in 2018 and transformed the operation into a world-class service center, marina and storage facility that also serves as the national training facility for the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol. Coordinating the sale on behalf of Windward was David Kendall & Mike Howell, founding partners of SVN | Safe Haven Advisors.
Established in 1992, the St. Augustine Marine Center is a multi-faceted operation spread across multiple adjacent parcels totaling +30.15 acres. The St. Augustine Marine Center offers recreational marina dockage and storage together with comprehensive large yacht service capabilities. The facility includes 1,100 linear feet of floating docks (permitted for a 2,000 LF expansion), upland boat storage, commercial rental space, multiple service buildings, and a state-of-the-art 18,750 square foot paint building capable of handling vessels up to 110 feet. Additionally, the north portion of the property is leased to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and is used as their primary national training facility.
Stefan Johansson, Founder & CEO of Windward said, "I would personally like to acknowledge the outstanding experience we had working with SVN Safe Haven Advisors. Mike and David managed a highly confidential and selective process that secured an ideal new owner for this premier marine center. Their in-depth knowledge of the market and established relationships combined with experience negotiating complex transactions distinguishes them as a leading specialty advisory firm." Andrew Pence, of Monument Marine Group commented, “SVN Safe Haven Advisors was instrumental in helping both parties negotiate this transaction to a successful outcome and I would personally like to thank David and Mike for their contributions.”
Monument Marine Group is a Mid-Atlantic-based firm focused on investment opportunities in the marine industry across the United States and Caribbean. This strategic acquisition in Northeast Florida strengthens Monument’s portfolio by expanding into the Northeast Florida region. Oasis Marinas, a leading national marina operator, will be responsible for all onsite operations of St. Augustine Marine Center. As part of the acquisition, all employees of the St. Augustine Marine Center will join the Oasis Marinas team.
About SVN Safe Haven Advisors:
SVN Safe Haven Advisors is a leading national marina, marine property, and marine business transaction advisor. SVN Safe Haven Advisors is a specialty practice of SVN International, which has +200 offices and +2,000 advisors across the United States and internationally. SVN Safe Haven Advisors manages the SVN Marinas website, which showcases all publicly disclosed marina and marine opportunities of SVN. For more information about SVN Safe Haven Advisors, please visit www.svnmarinas.com.
About Windward Marina Group
Based in Aventura, Florida, Windward Marina Group is Florida’s largest private marina investment firm. Windward has rapidly expanded its reach with a portfolio of 11 top-tier Florida marinas comprising 2,770 berths catering to 4,563 annual vessel customers. In addition to its core marina management business, Windward’s development arm is actively involved in residential and commercial real estate development throughout the state.
About Monument Marine Group
Monument Marine Group is an investment firm dedicated to acquiring owning and improving marinas and related waterfront property across the United States and the Caribbean. The Monument Marine Group team combines over 60 years of experience in construction, development, and management with a lifelong passion for the water to create amazing experiences for all Monument customers and enhance our marinas’ position in the boating community. With a community-oriented, customer-first mindset, Monument strives to preserve and enhance the legacy of the properties within its portfolio and the adjacent communities by delivering outstanding customer service and experiences through infrastructure, technology, and operations investments.
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas is the nation’s leading marina hospitality company operating a portfolio of more than fifty-five amazing properties, comprising more than 8,000 wet & dry slips and hundreds of RV pads across fifteen states. Each year Oasis Marinas’ 700+ team members create incredible experiences for over 13,000+ guests. In 2023 Oasis was honored to be recognized and certified as a Great Place to Work.
Contacts:
David Kendall, CCIM
Managing Director & Partner
SVN Safe Haven Advisors
david.kendall@svn.com
561-723-8463
Mike Howell
SVN | Safe Haven Advisors
Managing Director & Partner
mike.howell@svn.com
617-270-4905
