Nova USA Wood Partners with Bingaman to PackageExoClad® QuickClip® Hidden Siding Fastening System with Lumber Company’s Thermally Modified Rainscreen Siding Products
Portland, OR, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has partnered with Bingaman & Son Lumber Inc., manufacturer of Americana™ brand sustainably-harvested, premium domestic hardwoods, to package Nova’s ExoClad® QuickClip® hidden siding fastening system with Americana™ thermally modified Rainscreen siding products.
“Our siding products business grew by 35% in 2022 and is expected to rise even higher this year,” said Matt Pryor, Bingaman’s director of specialty product sales. “Nova’s ExoClad QuickClip is the ideal complement to our Americana™ Rainscreen siding products used by both our commercial and residential building clients. Our high-end clients do not want to see nail holes of any kind, just the natural look of the wood. The ExoClad QuickClip hidden fastening systems holds our thermally-modified Rainscreen siding firmly in place, while preserving the integrity of the wood’s surface and keeping it beautiful year after year.”
“This is a mutually rewarding relationship that offers our ExoClad QuickClips to new markets throughout the United States,” added Keaton Smith, Nova’s wood systems product manager. “That’s because our clips work equally well with all types of wood and even composite siding making them the perfect choice for any project regardless of the geographic locale, temperature or weather type.”
Natural wood siding is likely to expand and contract as a result of seasonal changes in humidity. Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed and patented to respond naturally to this swelling and shrinkage by compressing to absorb the expansion. When the wood dries out, the hidden fastener system’s resilient design automatically moves the boards into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the side of the structure.
Made in the USA, Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips have a lifetime warranty, are highly durable, and reduce thermal bridging, which can reduce energy costs by minimizing the amount of heat transferred through the building envelope.
Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed for tropical hardwoods such as Batu, Ipe, Bangkirai and Cumaru, but work equally well with domestic softwoods like Cedar, Redwood and Douglas Fir. Unlike many other wood siding fastening systems, they provide a ¾” stand-off from the structure and are designed to be fastened over the house-wrap, through the sheathing, into the studs. This eliminates the added need to buy, cut and install furring strips, while ensuring fast, easy installations and allowing for the proper air-gap required for wood siding.
Americana’s thermally-modified Rainscreen siding products are produced through a proprietary heating process that transforms the hardwood on a molecular level into a highly-durable outdoor material. Another benefit is that the wood planks turn into a striking, exotic brown, while making the boards highly weather resistant, incredibly stable for outdoor applications and especially resistant to water absorption.
For more ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClip information please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. Nova USA’s ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips are also available through the Nova website or through the company’s national network of leading distributors.
Additional details on Americana™ thermally-modified Rainscreen siding products are available at www.AmericanaRealWood.com or by calling 570-374-1108.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
“Our siding products business grew by 35% in 2022 and is expected to rise even higher this year,” said Matt Pryor, Bingaman’s director of specialty product sales. “Nova’s ExoClad QuickClip is the ideal complement to our Americana™ Rainscreen siding products used by both our commercial and residential building clients. Our high-end clients do not want to see nail holes of any kind, just the natural look of the wood. The ExoClad QuickClip hidden fastening systems holds our thermally-modified Rainscreen siding firmly in place, while preserving the integrity of the wood’s surface and keeping it beautiful year after year.”
“This is a mutually rewarding relationship that offers our ExoClad QuickClips to new markets throughout the United States,” added Keaton Smith, Nova’s wood systems product manager. “That’s because our clips work equally well with all types of wood and even composite siding making them the perfect choice for any project regardless of the geographic locale, temperature or weather type.”
Natural wood siding is likely to expand and contract as a result of seasonal changes in humidity. Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed and patented to respond naturally to this swelling and shrinkage by compressing to absorb the expansion. When the wood dries out, the hidden fastener system’s resilient design automatically moves the boards into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the side of the structure.
Made in the USA, Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips have a lifetime warranty, are highly durable, and reduce thermal bridging, which can reduce energy costs by minimizing the amount of heat transferred through the building envelope.
Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed for tropical hardwoods such as Batu, Ipe, Bangkirai and Cumaru, but work equally well with domestic softwoods like Cedar, Redwood and Douglas Fir. Unlike many other wood siding fastening systems, they provide a ¾” stand-off from the structure and are designed to be fastened over the house-wrap, through the sheathing, into the studs. This eliminates the added need to buy, cut and install furring strips, while ensuring fast, easy installations and allowing for the proper air-gap required for wood siding.
Americana’s thermally-modified Rainscreen siding products are produced through a proprietary heating process that transforms the hardwood on a molecular level into a highly-durable outdoor material. Another benefit is that the wood planks turn into a striking, exotic brown, while making the boards highly weather resistant, incredibly stable for outdoor applications and especially resistant to water absorption.
For more ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClip information please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. Nova USA’s ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips are also available through the Nova website or through the company’s national network of leading distributors.
Additional details on Americana™ thermally-modified Rainscreen siding products are available at www.AmericanaRealWood.com or by calling 570-374-1108.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
Contact
StarrComm StrategiesContact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com
Categories