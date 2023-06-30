Local Church Donates Two Million Dollars During Pandemic
Alsip, IL, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Press invited Sunday, July 2 from 10am – 12pm for outdoor celebration
The Lighthouse Church of All Nations, based in southwest suburban Alsip, Illinois, has reached the milestone of $2,000,000 given away to the community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Despite not having been able to have in-person services for eight months, thousands of dollars had been given to online viewers each week in 2020 to assist with expenses incurred during that uncertain time. Once in-person services resumed in the Fall of 2020, the church continued to bless countless church members, local organizations and businesses. The Lighthouse Church of All Nations is concluding this mega donation streak with a $20,000 donation to RIP Medical Debt which will be used to pay off $2 million in medical debt within the Chicagoland and NW Indiana communities.
“We are thrilled to reach this milestone of $2 million given away, no-strings-attached, to our community!” shared Bishop Dan Willis. The Lighthouse Church will continue giving back well beyond this. “It’s simply part of our culture,” he added.
Rev. Dan Willis is the Founder and Bishop of The Lighthouse Church of All Nations. He began and led the congregation since 1977, always with a strong focus on the community and youth. Pastor Garland Mays is the current Senior Pastor since January 2023 and continues the church’s philanthropic mission. This non-denominational ministry is home to 72 different nationalities, 6,000 members and ministers to over 700 children and youth every weekend.
This amazing accomplishment will be acknowledged this Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 10:00am CST with one outdoor worship celebration which also features the release of a brand new Gospel Music album by The All Nations Choir. Located at 4501 W. 127th Street in Alsip, IL.
All press are invited to highlight this positive news story.
For more information, please contact:
Renee’ Blissett
(773) 968-5777 | Mobile
reneemblissett@yahoo.com
The Lighthouse Church of All Nations
4501 W. 127th Street Alsip, IL 60803
