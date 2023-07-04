VCASH Launches Central Bank of Nigeria eNaira API for International Money Transfer Operators

VCASH, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has announced the launch of its eNaira API for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The API enables IMTOs to transfer money directly into the eNaira wallets of recipients in Nigeria without intermediaries or delays. The funds can also be sent to any of the 200+ financial institutions in Nigeria, including banks and mobile wallets, in real-time, on the mobile app, web, or via their API.