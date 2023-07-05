Upright Education and Goodwin University Partner to Provide Online Technology Bootcamps for Adult Learners and Career-Switchers
Adult career-switchers in the greater Hartford metropolitan region and across the state will have access to high-quality online technology bootcamps through Upright Education. Historically, Upright has successfully transitioned 92% of graduates into new technology careers.
East Hartford, CT, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education, a leading online education platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Goodwin University, a private, nonprofit university located in East Hartford, Connecticut, to launch a series of online technology bootcamps. The bootcamps will cover in-demand areas such as tech sales, UX/UI design, coding, digital marketing, and data analytics. The partnership aims to provide individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue careers in the technology industry.
This partnership aligns with Goodwin University's mission of providing accessible, affordable education that prepares students for meaningful careers. Dr. Charles McGinnis, Goodwin's Sr. Director of Continuing Education, believes that the bootcamps will offer an excellent opportunity for students to gain the skills needed to enter the technology industry.
“The opportunity to partner with an industry leading provider like Upright Education will enable Goodwin University’s Continuing Education division to provide for meaningful, life-changing opportunities for our student, community, business and industry stakeholders,” said Dr. McGinnis. “By bringing these high-quality programs to our constituents, we are preparing our current and future workforce for sustainable, living-wage, life-changing career prospects.”
Upright's CEO Benny Boas expressed his excitement about the partnership and the potential it has to impact individuals' lives. "We are excited to partner with Goodwin University to offer our online technology bootcamps," said Boas. "At Upright, we believe that education should be accessible to everyone, and this partnership with Goodwin University aligns with our mission of providing high-quality education that is accessible to all. We are confident that these programs will help individuals in the greater Hartford metropolitan region gain the skills they need to pursue successful careers in the technology industry."
The technology bootcamps will be available online, making them accessible to individuals from all over the world. They will offer flexible scheduling options to accommodate individuals' busy schedules, and students will have access to Upright's team of experienced instructors, mentors, and career coaches.
For a limited time, learners can receive a discount on the tuition. For more information about the online technology bootcamps, please visit bootcamp.goodwin.edu.
Contact
Upright EducationContact
Judson VanAntwerp
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
