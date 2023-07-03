New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Malvi Thakker, MD
Bethpage, NY, July 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of hematologist-oncologist Malvi Thakker, MD. She will practice at 1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage 11714.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Malvi Thakker to our team at NYCBS. Her expertise in hematology-oncology and her patient-centered approach aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality care to our patients,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We are confident that Dr. Thakker will make a significant impact on the lives of our patients and contribute to our continued success."
Dr. Thakker has a special interest in gastrointestinal and lung malignancies. Her decision to pursue a career in hematology-oncology stems from her deep desire to connect with patients and provide support during their most challenging and vulnerable times. She is passionate about being part of a constantly evolving field where she can make a meaningful impact on patients' lives.
Dr. Thakker graduated with a Doctor of Medicine from St. George's University School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Mather Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Thakker completed her Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital. She speaks fluent English, Hindi, and Gujarati. Outside of her professional pursuits, Dr. Thakker enjoys reading, cooking, spending quality time with her family, and exploring new destinations through travel.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the community through New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. I am dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to my patients, and I look forward to working alongside the esteemed team at NYCBS," Dr. Thakker said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Thakker, please call 718-732-4049.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
