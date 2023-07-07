Car Concierge Pro Excels in Negotiating Ultra-Luxury Cars Valued over Three Million Dollars
Scottsdale, AZ, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Car Concierge Pro, a prominent automotive service, has achieved negotiation success on ultra-luxury cars valued over three million dollars combined in 2023. With their proven negotiation skills, they have consistently secured significant discounts and tailored deals for their esteemed clients, showcasing their unwavering commitment to delivering value and service.
Car Concierge Pro evaluated various pricing parameters throughout the negotiation process, including money factor, monthly lease, residual value, sticker price for leases, and Out The Door (OTD) pricing for cash transactions. They also reviewed the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on financing to ensure the most advantageous deals for their clients.
Here are notable highlights that exemplify Car Concierge Pro's negotiation achievements:
1) Car Concierge Pro successfully negotiated an 8% discount off the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $430,758, resulting in a reduced price of $396,742 for a luxurious vehicle.
2) Through skillful negotiation, Car Concierge Pro obtained a highly favorable monthly payment of $1899, down from $2499, for a 12-month lease. They adjusted the deposit from $10,890 to $15,200, precisely meeting the client's requirements. The vehicle's MSRP stood at $250,935.
3) Car Concierge Pro secured a considerable discount of $33,828, equivalent to 16% off the MSRP of $210,886.
Neel Mehta, Chief Negotiator of Car Concierge Pro, emphasized its dedication to securing the best possible deals for their valued clients. He stated, "Our negotiation achievements exemplify our commitment to delivering value and providing a truly personalized experience for our clients."
Car Concierge Pro's achievements in negotiating ultra-luxury cars valued over three million dollars testify to their unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations. Through their meticulous approach and expansive industry knowledge, they consistently deliver outcomes and unparalleled customer satisfaction.
For more information about Car Concierge Pro and their comprehensive services, please visit their website at https://carconciergepro.com or contact +1.480.418.6390.
About Car Concierge Pro:
Car Concierge Pro is a leading automotive service specializing in negotiation and personalized support to maximize value and deliver seamless experiences. With their expertise in securing outstanding deals on ultra-luxury cars, they ensure clients receive unparalleled service and savings.
Media Contact:
Neel Mehta
Car Concierge Pro
480.418.6390
neel@carconciergepro.com
