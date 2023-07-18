LetMeSpy, an Android Phone Tracking App, Says It Was Hacked
Wilmington, DE, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LetMeSpy, a phone monitoring app said in a notice on its login page that on June 21, 2023, “a security incident occurred involving obtaining unauthorized access to the data of website users.”
“As a result of the attack, the criminals gained access to e-mail addresses, telephone numbers and the content of messages collected on accounts,” the notice read.
"LetMeSpy is a type of phone monitoring app that is marketed for parental control or employee monitoring," according to an article on TechCrunch (https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/27/letmespy-hacked-spyware-thousands). Phone monitoring apps are often planted by someone—such as spouses or domestic partners—with physical access to a person’s phone, without their consent or knowledge.
KryptAll uses iPhones to protect its users from this type of attack. KryptAll also has secure calling that keeps calls secure with double AES 256 encryption. All calling voice and calling data is encrypted, along with KryptAll not using a regular phone number for its secure calling to regular phones and calling and receiving calls from other KryptAll phones.
KryptAll also protects its users by not allowing unencrypted calls to go over its network should the encryption of the phone ever be compromised. Get started today at www.Kryptall.com or by calling 877-291-1900.
