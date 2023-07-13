Fuzion Safety Welcomes Ryan Air, Inc. as Latest Subscriber of the WBAT Platform

Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT, is proud to welcome Ryan Air, Inc. as the latest subscriber of the WBAT platform. Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, a web-based platform for SMSs that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation.