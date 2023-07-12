FindMobileBars.com Celebrates Amassing More Than 1,000 Bars in Its Expansive National Database

Launched in June 2021, FindMobileBars.com has quickly become the definitive directory of mobile bars and has now crossed the threshold of 1,000 mobile bars in its nationwide database. Founder Chris Pooley attributes the site’s exponential growth to its simple fee structure and proven results for event organizers and mobile bar owners alike.