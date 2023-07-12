FindMobileBars.com Celebrates Amassing More Than 1,000 Bars in Its Expansive National Database
Launched in June 2021, FindMobileBars.com has quickly become the definitive directory of mobile bars and has now crossed the threshold of 1,000 mobile bars in its nationwide database. Founder Chris Pooley attributes the site’s exponential growth to its simple fee structure and proven results for event organizers and mobile bar owners alike.
New Haven, CT, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FindMobileBars.com, the leading online platform connecting party hosts with mobile bars, is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its journey to transform the event planning landscape. The platform now boasts more than 1,000 mobile bars listed in its comprehensive national database. This achievement solidifies FindMobileBars.com as the go-to solution for party hosts and event organizers nationwide searching for the perfect mobile bar experience.
In the two years since its launch, FindMobileBars quickly became the most trafficked site for anyone searching for a mobile bar for myriad events, from weddings to corporate outings to block parties. This in turn has caused mobile bar owners to flock to the FindMobileBars.com platform for its broad reach and real-time display of pre-qualified inquiries. The most cited reason mobile bar owners give for utilizing the platform, however, is the simple fee structure by which an owner pays nothing beyond the membership fee to receive inquiries or book events.
“Find Mobile Bars won me over in a hurry, first and foremost because of the sheer amount of traffic my listing receives, but also for its straightforward, no-nonsense approach,” explains mobile bar owner Rory Nickerson of Cape Cod Mobile Mixers. “While there are other sites that will handle the booking for me, they also want a cut, which can be as much as 15%, paid by either me or my potential customer. Find Mobile Bars simply sends me the inquiry with all the info in real time, then gets out of the way and lets me work directly with whoever’s throwing the party. Since I don’t pay for bookings, this is easier for me and much more cost effective for both me and the customer.”
With FindMobileBars.com, party hosts and event organizers no longer need to worry about scouring multiple sources or contacting various vendors to find suitable mobile bars for their events. The platform streamlines the process, providing a centralized hub where the host of the party can effortlessly discover, compare, and contact the area’s best mobile bars for their occasion.
"I launched the site because I was confident that mobile bar owners would truly benefit from a site that could quickly and easily connect them with anyone looking to throw a party or host an event, much like my state food truck sites do for food trucks,” explained Chris Pooley, founder of FindMobileBars.com. "Still, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how quickly traffic to the site from event hosts went through the roof and how mobile bar owners have come to utilize it as an integral component of their marketing efforts. The result is that we’ve already blown past a thousand bars in the database with no signs of slowing down.”
Mobile bar owners interested in joining the FindMobileBars.com community can visit the official website at FindMobileBars.com.
