Albert Burney Conducting a 2,700± Acre Land Auction

Ellisville, MS, July 15, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Albert Burney, a leader in National Real Estate Auctions is excited to offer 2,700± acres in Jones County, MS, with 300± acre private lake for auction on August 26.Rocky Creek is situated in between Laurel and Hattiesburg, MS. With easy access to Hwy 84, Hwy 588 and I-59, this land is perfect for a recreational property, development, or private retreat."The seller's have made the decision to close this chapter of their lives and move on from this project. The 2,700± acres will be offered in 15 parcels ranging from 6.2± acres to over 400± acres. Come and bid on one parcel, five parcels or the entirety," says Warren A. Ward, President of Albert Burney.Large land tracts, such as this 2,700± acres, don't come around very often in the southeast. Several of the parcels have planted pines with all parcels having extensive trail systems.Albert Burney has auctioned properties in 46 different states and 8 different countries.For more information about this opportunity, visit www.albertburney.com or call Albert Burney at 800-434-1654.