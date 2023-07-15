Albert Burney Conducting a 2,700± Acre Land Auction
Rocky Creek Land Auction, 2,700± Acres offered in parcels at live auction on August 26 by Albert Burney.
Ellisville, MS, July 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Albert Burney, a leader in National Real Estate Auctions is excited to offer 2,700± acres in Jones County, MS, with 300± acre private lake for auction on August 26.
Rocky Creek is situated in between Laurel and Hattiesburg, MS. With easy access to Hwy 84, Hwy 588 and I-59, this land is perfect for a recreational property, development, or private retreat.
"The seller's have made the decision to close this chapter of their lives and move on from this project. The 2,700± acres will be offered in 15 parcels ranging from 6.2± acres to over 400± acres. Come and bid on one parcel, five parcels or the entirety," says Warren A. Ward, President of Albert Burney.
Large land tracts, such as this 2,700± acres, don't come around very often in the southeast. Several of the parcels have planted pines with all parcels having extensive trail systems.
Albert Burney has auctioned properties in 46 different states and 8 different countries.
For more information about this opportunity, visit www.albertburney.com or call Albert Burney at 800-434-1654.
