Introducing The Tea Spot's Santa Fe Workshop: Elevating Tea Culture to New Heights with Southwest Teas

The Tea Spot is delighted to announce the operation of its new Santa Fe Development Workshop. This facility is the company’s hub for creating a line of Southwest teas that encapsulate the vibrant flavors and rich cultural heritage of the region. Working with local hospitality managers and beverage connoisseurs, each tea developed at the Santa Fe Workshop has been carefully crafted to deliver a unique and immersive experience that captures the essence of the Southwest.