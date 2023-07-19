Introducing The Tea Spot's Santa Fe Workshop: Elevating Tea Culture to New Heights with Southwest Teas
Santa Fe, NM, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Tea Spot, a renowned purveyor of premium teas, is delighted to announce the operation of its new Santa Fe Development Workshop. Located in the heart of Santa Fe, The Tea Spot's Workshop offers a unique space for the company’s development teams to immerse themselves in the diverse culinary traditions and ingredients of the Southwest. This new facility is the company’s exploration hub for creating teas that encapsulate the vibrant flavors and rich cultural heritage of the region. Each tea developed at the Santa Fe Workshop has been carefully crafted to deliver a unique and immersive experience. The Tea Spot's developers have collaborated with local hospitality managers and beverage connoisseurs to ensure that every blend captures the essence of the Southwest.
Inspired by New Mexico’s majestic landscapes and colorful tapestry of flavors, The Tea Spot's Southwestern teas reveal the spirit of this captivating region. Founder & CEO Maria Uspenski commented: “Our Santa Fe Workshop has meticulously crafted each blend, combining classic tea profiles with unique regional ingredients, to create an unforgettable sensory journey that transports you to the heart of the Southwest.” In keeping with The Tea Spot's commitment to sustainability, the Southwest teas are handcrafted using ethically sourced ingredients and sustainable agriculture practices. The Tea Spot's dedication to quality and environmental responsibility ensures that every cup of tea is both a delightful experience and a conscientious choice.
The first three enticing blends from The Tea Spot's Santa Fe Workshop include:
- Adobe Sunrise, an invigorating coffee alternative with black and pu'erh teas, reishi mushroom, and digestive herbs, infused with zesty spices and flavor.
- Tea of Enchantment, a mesmerizing blend of organic hibiscus petals, soothing spices and aromatics, reminiscent of a vibrant sunset over the desert landscape.
- Desert Sage, a refreshing naturally blue herbal tea with peppermint, sage, and butterfly pea flower, paying tribute to the enchanting flora of the Southwest.
To learn more about the The Tea Spot’s Santa Fe Development Workshop and Southwest teas, please visit https://www.theteaspot.com/ or follow The Tea Spot on https://www.facebook.com/theteaspot, https://www.instagram.com/theteaspot/, and https://tiktok.com/@theteaspotco.
About The Tea Spot:
Established in 2004, The Tea Spot is committed to promoting healthy hydration with unique and enjoyable tea experiences. The Colorado and New Mexico-based company is renowned for its exceptional teas, patented tea accessories and customer education and support. The Tea Spot is a women-owned and operated certified B-corp, passionate about creating transformative experiences through its products, services and philanthropy: 10% off all profits are donated to global wellness initiatives. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, The Tea Spot continues to expand its comprehensive range of premium teas and imaginative products to inspire and delight tea lovers everywhere.
About The Tea Spot:
Established in 2004, The Tea Spot is committed to promoting healthy hydration with unique and enjoyable tea experiences. The Colorado and New Mexico-based company is renowned for its exceptional teas, patented tea accessories and customer education and support. The Tea Spot is a women-owned and operated certified B-corp, passionate about creating transformative experiences through its products, services and philanthropy: 10% off all profits are donated to global wellness initiatives. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, The Tea Spot continues to expand its comprehensive range of premium teas and imaginative products to inspire and delight tea lovers everywhere.
