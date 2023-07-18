Unveiling the Culinary Brilliance of Executive Chef Sani Hebaj at Villa Azur Las Vegas
Upscale dining French-Mediterranean restaurant, Villa Azur, located in Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort®, celebrates Culinary Arts Month by highlighting the achievements and philosophy of Executive Chef Sani Hebaj.
Las Vegas, NV, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of Culinary Arts Month, Villa Azur Las Vegas at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort, proudly presents the extraordinary talent of Executive Chef Sani Hebaj. Hailing from a lineage of family chefs and renowned for his expertise in crafting unforgettable culinary experiences, Chef Hebaj brings a wealth of experience and passion to the world-class dining destination.
As a native of New York City, Chef Sani Hebaj was immersed in the vibrant food culture that defines the city. Born in Brooklyn to immigrant parents who embraced the rich flavors of New York, he developed an early appreciation for culinary arts. After studying culinary arts and sciences at the prestigious California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, Chef Hebaj returned to New York to embark on a remarkable culinary journey.
Throughout his career, Chef Hebaj held various positions in two- and three-star New York Times reviewed restaurants, collaborating with accomplished chefs to refine his skills and expand his flavor profile. This invaluable experience enabled him to master a diverse range of cuisines that contribute to New York's renowned dining scene.
Chef Hebaj's culinary prowess led him to open Dabble at the Conrad New York Midtown and assume the role of executive chef at The Plaza Hotel, where he oversaw the iconic Palm Court and Plaza Food Hall. Most recently, he showcased his culinary ingenuity as the executive chef of The Beast by Todd English at AREA15 in Las Vegas. This extraordinary concept encompassed seven kitchens and cuisines, seamlessly catering to the diverse tastes of the venue's visitors.
At Villa Azur Las Vegas, Chef Hebaj draws inspiration from his diverse culinary background and passion for flavor profiles to curate the restaurant's signature menu. Blending influences from the south of France and the east coast, he artfully pairs seasonal ingredients with international flavors, presenting each dish with stunning visual appeal.
Chef Hebaj's culinary philosophy revolves around exceeding guests' expectations while staying true to their desires. He prides himself on delivering dishes that are not only what guests want, but also surpass their expectations. He favors seasonal ingredients for their superior flavor and skillfully incorporates spices such as cumin, zaatar, and various dried chilies to create memorable dining experiences.
What truly fuels Chef Hebaj's creativity and dedication in the kitchen is his unwavering commitment to continual improvement. He shares, "I love and respect food; I want to take the best possible care of it to make people happy. I also want to teach as much as possible so future cooks can have the knowledge and skills to carry on the culinary craft."
As Culinary Arts Month is celebrated, Villa Azur Las Vegas invites food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to experience the exquisite creations of Executive Chef Sani Hebaj. With his exceptional skills, passion for culinary excellence, and commitment to surpassing expectations, Chef Hebaj solidifies Villa Azur's position as an unrivaled culinary destination in Las Vegas.
Visit www.villaazurmiamibeach.com/location/villa-azur-las-vegas for more information.
About Villa Azur
Villa Azur at the Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas is an upscale, vibe-dining restaurant and lounge with cuisine that features delicacies and flavors from the South of France. Signature dishes include Truffle Burrata, Seared Octopus, Truffle French Ravioles and Dover Sole Meunière. Some dishes are an experience as servers will prepare it table side, such as, Pâtes a la Meule served in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel and cognac flamed. Their impressive menu continues with their wine and champagne list and cocktail menu featuring handcrafted, signature drinks made by master mixologists. Villa Azur also has locations in Miami Beach, Florida, Dallas, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saint-Tropez, France, Bodrum, Turkey, and Mexico City, Mexico.
Villa Azur in Las Vegas opened in November 2022. Their business hours are Tuesday - Thursday 5:30 - 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday 5:30 p.m. - 2 a.m. with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m. Dance the night away with live entertainment featuring a jazz band, Thursday-Saturday 7 - 9 p.m., and late-night DJ Friday & Saturday 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. Visit their website for more information and to book a reservation and follow them on social media on Instagram and Facebook.
About Grand Canal Shoppes
Located inside The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas, the center boasts 160 specialty brands and world-class restaurants nestled around a charming and faithful reproduction of Venice's Grand Canal, complete with cobbled walkways, street-side cafes and live entertainment. Signature brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, and Tory Burch create an unparalleled retail environment that includes a star-studded line-up of restaurants headed by famous celebrity chefs: Wolfgang Puck's CUT, Emeril Lagasse's Delmonico Steakhouse, Buddy Valastro's Buddy V's and Carlo's Bakery, Lorena Garcia's CHICA, as well as Mercato della Pescheria, SUGARCANE raw bar grill, SUSHISAMBA, and Smith & Wollensky. The center is also home to the all-new Atomic Saloon Show by Spiegelworld. For more information, visit www.grandcanalshoppes.com.
