Alpha Serve Presents Power BI Dashboard Templates for Jira Data Center
Alpha Serve has released Power BI Dashboard Templates for Jira Data Center users. These new templates streamline the creation of comprehensive Jira reports within Power BI, addressing user needs and enhancing experience.
Kyiv, Ukraine, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, a leading Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner and innovator in Business Intelligence (BI) Connectors for Jira, is excited to present its latest innovation - Power BI Dashboard Templates for Jira Data Center users. This development is an extension of Alpha Serve's Power BI Connector for Jira, a top-rated application that bridges the gap between Jira data and Power BI, providing comprehensive analytics capabilities. This release follows the successful launch of these templates for Jira Cloud last year, underlining Alpha Serve's unswerving dedication to enhancing the user experience across all Jira hosting options.
"With this launch, we're not just introducing a feature, but a significant enhancement to the user journey for Jira Data Center users," states Anna Odrynska, CSO at Alpha Serve. "The Power BI Dashboard Templates are tailored to simplify the complex and make report generation in Power BI a breeze."
These templates are a stepping-stone towards the effortless creation of insightful Jira reports in Power BI, redefining the user experience by significantly cutting down the manual effort. Alpha Serve's innovative suite of Power BI Dashboard Templates includes a comprehensive set of tools - Jira Project Dashboard, Jira Timework Report, Jira Sprint Dashboard, Jira Sprint Time Report, Jira Service Management Dashboard, Jira ITSM Issues Created Report, and the Cumulative Flow Diagram.
The process of generating a detailed report has been broken down into three simple actions with these templates - select, download, upload. Adding pre-configured data sources in every template further refines this process, eliminating the need to select tables and fields, thereby expediting report generation manually.
Well-known for its broad spectrum of BI Connectors for platforms including Jira, ServiceNow, Zendesk, monday.com, and Shopify, Alpha Serve continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancement in the BI space. The release of Power BI Dashboard Templates for Jira Data Center highlights this continued dedication to delivering powerful and efficient reporting tools.
For an in-depth tutorial on how to effectively use the Power BI Connector for Jira and Power BI Dashboard Templates, users can visit the Alpha Serve website and read through the dedicated blog post.
About Alpha Serve:
As an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve's mission is to provide cutting-edge BI Connectors and integrations for Jira, focusing on enhancing efficiency and productivity in business processes. With a firm commitment to user-centric innovation, Alpha Serve continues to transform the user experience across various business operations.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
