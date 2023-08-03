Baking Away the Douchebags: How One Woman Dealt with Toxic Co-Workers
"I only Remember Grievances and Desserts: What I have learned from the Cretins, Douchebags and Viper so far" is an honest and irreverent take on the modern workplace. Renowned Emergency Management Expert Andrea Davis published this professional development, self-help cookbook with hopes to empower young professionals to recognize personal strengths, share tips on how to deal with challenging situations and at the very least provide some delicious desserts to help cope with a difficult situation.
Bentonville, AR, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dealing with toxic colleagues at work can feel so defeating, leaving employees with the worst imposter syndrome imaginable and questioning if a dream job is really worth all of this negative energy. While some might say, “just deal with it,” Andrea Davis, an emergency management expert, sought out an alternative solution.
Andrea Davis, President and CEO of The Resiliency Initiative, has spent her award-winning career working with Fortune 500 companies, the US Federal government and the world’s top non-profit organizations to emphasize the importance of making risk-informed decisions and supporting impacted communities throughout all stages of a disaster. During her tenure with FEMA, she oversaw all media exchanges for the recovery efforts of Hurricane Katrina and generated a new outreach campaign for the community, effectively regaining their trust in FEMA, restoring FEMA’s overall brand and coining a new acronym - TGFF (Thank God For FEMA).
Despite her recognition as an expert in the industry, where upper management roles are primarily composed of men, Andrea has experienced a significant amount of harassment in the workplace. As baking has always been an outlet for her, she was inspired to turn her abuse and harassment into a professional development self-help cookbook. This unique book that combines the art of baking with profound professional insights, “I Only Remember Grievances and Desserts” is a testament to Andrea's journey and her commitment to empowering others in their own paths.
Each chapter contains real-life experiences she has encountered throughout her career, along with delicious corresponding recipes such as the mouthwatering “Pity Party Bourbon Bread Pudding,” "Didn't your Mama tell you? Never Piss Off a Red Head Cinnamon Buns," and “Kiss My A** Widely Inappropriate Drunken Black Forest Cake.” Readers can follow along in this baking therapy session as Andrea unpacks her tale of perseverance and self-acceptance while intertwining valuable career advice and a delectable collection of recipes. “I Only Remember Grievances and Desserts” is available for purchase on all major booksellers such as Amazon.
Watch how Andrea bakes away the douchebags on YouTube.
