Baking Away the Douchebags: How One Woman Dealt with Toxic Co-Workers

"I only Remember Grievances and Desserts: What I have learned from the Cretins, Douchebags and Viper so far" is an honest and irreverent take on the modern workplace. Renowned Emergency Management Expert Andrea Davis published this professional development, self-help cookbook with hopes to empower young professionals to recognize personal strengths, share tips on how to deal with challenging situations and at the very least provide some delicious desserts to help cope with a difficult situation.