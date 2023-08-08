Celebrated Urdu Poet Yawar Maajed Delights Readers with a Whimsical Journey Across Ages in Latest Release "Aafat Ki Ziyafat"

"Aafat Ki Ziyafat," (translated as "Hell of a Feast") a delightfully quirky book of poems by renowned Urdu poet Yawar Maajed, is out now from Ghazal Sara Dot Org. Catering to readers aged 2 to 99, the Hindi and Urdu book promises infectious fun and tongue twisters, alongside a unique QR code leading to an animated poem video. Good news for Indian and Pakistani book lovers in the US - Hindi and Urdu books are now available locally, alongside 28 other titles from Ghazal Sara Dot Org.