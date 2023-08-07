OmniaTeam Strengthens UK Presence with Strategic Southern Expansion - New Office Opens in Cambridge's St Johns Innovation Centre
OmniaTeam announces the opening of a new Southern Office at St Johns Innovation Centre, Cambridge, reinforcing its UK presence. This expansion enhances the company's capacity to provide leading Team Management and Digital Workspace solutions to its diverse client base, reflecting its commitment to innovation and collaboration.
Cambridge, United Kingdom, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- OmniaTeam, an industry leader in providing world class Team Management and Digital Workspace solutions, today announced the opening of its new Southern Office in the prestigious St Johns Innovation Centre, Cambridge. This move marks a significant milestone in OmniaTeam's strategic growth plan, bolstering its capacity to deliver unparalleled support and service to its diverse client base across the UK.
This office opening symbolises OmniaTeam's commitment to maintaining a significant presence across the UK and further underlines the company's commitment to be within reach of all its clients, no matter where they are located.
"The decision to expand into the South and open a new office in Cambridge aligns with our goal to create a connected, efficient and high-performing working environment for businesses nationwide," said Richard Cruz, CEO of OmniaTeam. "The St Johns Innovation Centre offers us the best of the best in terms of location, facilities and connections with like-minded innovators. We're excited to be a part of such a vibrant ecosystem."
Established as a business incubator in 1987, the St Johns Innovation Centre is known as the region's hub for innovation, home to a diverse range of ambitious businesses. With the recent announcement by the UK government to establish this region as the Silicon Valley of Europe further enhances the opportunities for a tech solution provider like OmniaTeam. This location also presents OmniaTeam with an incredible opportunity to establish stronger ties with these organisations, offering them easy access to OmniaTeam's solutions and services.
OmniaTeam is deeply committed to nurturing partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering tailored solutions that empower businesses to be more effective, agile and resilient. This new office underlines its determination to remain at the forefront of delivering world-class team management solutions.
About OmniaTeam
OmniaTeam is a leading innovator of Team Management and Digital Workspace solutions, offering innovative services and technology that enhance team productivity, collaboration, and performance. With a focus on customer success, OmniaTeam has been transforming workplaces into high-performing, well-connected environments since its launch in early 2023. For more information, visit www.omniateam.co.uk
Contact
Hayley Williams at Keystone Marketing
+441480 278750
https://omnia-team.com
