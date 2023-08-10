Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Southlake
Southlake, TX, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers portfolio of DFW area locations continues to expand as Best Brains Southlake prepares to open on Friday, August 11. Dr. Alice Ward-Johnson, veteran educator and owner of Best Brains Keller, is delighted to open her second location and provide the quality experience that she is known for in the Keller area to the families of Southlake.
Best Brains is well established in Texas, with over 30 centers across the state in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, and many more in active development. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams has 8 more locations slated to open in 2023. “Best Brains is an established brand in the tutoring industry. As a franchisee, I am able to leverage their brand recognition, attract customers, and build trust with parents and students,” Dr. Alice explains. Best Brains Southlake joins the growing number of locations in the Fort Worth area, with Argyle, Denton, and Richardson planned to open by 2025.
In 2017, Dr. Alice Ward-Johnson opened Best Brains Keller through the special teacher program, a franchising program designed to help qualified educators realize their dream of entrepreneurship. Through partnering with Best Brains, Dr. Alice quickly became an educational leader in her community, and a trusted franchisee within her brand. “My learning center has allowed me to pursue my passion and make it a central part of my career,” Dr. Alice continues. “Managing our learning center has challenged me to develop my leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills.”
Southlake was chosen for this expansion not only for its proximity to Keller, but also for the potential of its students and the need for quality, after-school education. Dr. Alice notes, “Owning another Best Brains in Southlake, Texas allows me to provide valuable services to my local communities. Having a successful learning center with satisfied students and parents has helped me to build a positive reputation in the community. This has led to referrals and sustainable growth.”
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Monday through Friday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power. Dr. Alice will also expand on the core programs of Best Brains by offering a homework help program, so that students can come to the center multiple times per week and receive supervision from teachers while completing their school homework assignments, leaving the rest of the evening free for family bonding or other fun activities.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Southlake can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 658-0000 or email southlake@bestbrains.com.
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
