Software Tree’s Gilhari Wins 2023 CloudX Award for Best Innovation in Cloud Integration

Software Tree's Gilhari product has won the 2023 CloudX Award in the Cloud Integration category. Gilhari is a flexible microservice framework that simplifies exchanging JSON data with relational databases in the cloud or on-premises. It was selected as an award winner based on its technical innovation, industry recognition, and general regard by the cloud & IT community. Gilhari can accelerate development of database-agnostic and Docker-compatible solutions that need to integrate JSON data.