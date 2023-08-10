Software Tree’s Gilhari Wins 2023 CloudX Award for Best Innovation in Cloud Integration
Software Tree's Gilhari product has won the 2023 CloudX Award in the Cloud Integration category. Gilhari is a flexible microservice framework that simplifies exchanging JSON data with relational databases in the cloud or on-premises. It was selected as an award winner based on its technical innovation, industry recognition, and general regard by the cloud & IT community. Gilhari can accelerate development of database-agnostic and Docker-compatible solutions that need to integrate JSON data.
Gilhari is a flexible microservice framework that makes it easy for developers to create modern applications by simplifying exchanging of JSON data with ubiquitous relational databases in the cloud or on-premises.
Gilhari was selected as an award winner from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Cloud Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the cloud computing industry; and general regard and use by the cloud & IT ecosystem and communities.
JSON has become a widespread data interchange format in the software industry. And relational databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL, Postgres, and SQLite are the popular and trusted repositories for persistence of data. Using Gilhari, developers can quickly develop high-performance, database-agnostic, and Docker-compatible RESTful solutions that need to integrate JSON data with any relational database.
“The CloudX Awards celebrate innovation and excellence, honoring the best companies, products, and services in the cloud industry, so this is a huge honor for us,” said Damodar Periwal, Founder & CEO of Software Tree. “We're so grateful to the CloudX judges for recognizing Gilhari's potential in improving developer productivity by simplifying and accelerating the data integration process in cloud.”
"Cloud computing tools and technology product solutions allow for greater flexibility and scalability in the massive shift to the cloud that continues to accelerate year over year. Software Tree's win here in 2023 is evidence of their leading role in the ever-expanding cloud market," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, host of DeveloperWeek CloudX and the 2023 CloudX Awards.
Learn more about Gilhari by visiting Software Tree’s website at https://www.softwareree.com/.
About Software Tree
Software Tree is a Silicon Valley-based technology leader that provides innovative software technologies and products to simplify data integration in the cloud and on-premises. We are committed to creating powerful and practical solutions that solve some of the most important problems in the software industry. Our groundbreaking technologies have earned us several patents. We specialize in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology, and our ORM products and intellectual property have been licensed by many leading-edge organizations around the world, including several Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit us at https://www.softwaretree.com.
Note: Gilhari is a registered trademark of Software Tree, LLC. Docker is a trademark of Docker, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Software Tree Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation
Software Tree specializes in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology that significantly increases developer productivity. Software Tree has developed and delivered versatile ORM products on various platforms including JDX for Java, NJDX for .NET, JDXA for Android, and Gilhari for JSON in Cloud.