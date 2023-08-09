Join the Capital Area Urban League (CAUL) at Its 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference to be Held Saturday, August 12, 2023
The keynote address will be delivered by Walter Thorne, Market President & Publisher of Albany Business Review. Conference Thought Leaders inform roundtable discussions in the following areas: participation and representation, economic development, education, reparations and restitution, environmental justice, health, and restorative justice. Lunch and CAUL membership is included with the purchase of a conference ticket.
Albany, NY, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Join the Capital Area Urban League (CAUL) at its 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference to be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 9:30am-4pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany, NY 12205. For tickets and more information, visit urbanleague3v.com.
Values-Voice-Vigilance brings the Capital Area together standing in our Values, elevating our collective Voice, and committing to Vigilance in addressing the issues our community faces. The conference builds alliances and coalition to tackle growing issues bigger than any one of us.
The keynote address will be delivered by Walter Thorne, Market President & Publisher of Albany Business Review. Conference Thought Leaders inform roundtable discussions in the following areas: participation and representation, economic development, education, reparations and restitution, environmental justice, health, and restorative justice. Lunch and CAUL membership is included with the purchase of a conference ticket.
In addition to the conference, CAUL has partnered with US Foods to host a job signing day event from 10am-3pm also at Macedonia on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Capital Area employers will be there, including the event sponsor, US Foods, looking for jobseekers.
The job signing day event does not require a ticket and is open to the public. Sign-up for CAUL’s solar installer pre-apprenticeship program, in collaboration with the Labor’s Local 17 union will begin during the job signing day event on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
A cocktail social will be held following the conference from 6pm-9pm at Druthers Brewery Company (1053 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204).
The Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference is sponsored by US Foods, The Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, and The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation.
The Capital Area Urban League (CAUL), a civic engagement and policy advocacy nonprofit in New York’s Capital Area, connects marginalized communities and populations in Albany, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties. CAUL links individuals, communities, groups, and organizations to resources that positively alter human lives. The organization works to create and encourage opportunity to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights for African Americans, Hispanics, & other disenfranchised citizens of NY's Capital Area.
Contact: Frederick Davis, Owner
Kay Bond Enterprises Inc.
media@kaybondenterprises.com
760-818-3303
Values-Voice-Vigilance brings the Capital Area together standing in our Values, elevating our collective Voice, and committing to Vigilance in addressing the issues our community faces. The conference builds alliances and coalition to tackle growing issues bigger than any one of us.
The keynote address will be delivered by Walter Thorne, Market President & Publisher of Albany Business Review. Conference Thought Leaders inform roundtable discussions in the following areas: participation and representation, economic development, education, reparations and restitution, environmental justice, health, and restorative justice. Lunch and CAUL membership is included with the purchase of a conference ticket.
In addition to the conference, CAUL has partnered with US Foods to host a job signing day event from 10am-3pm also at Macedonia on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Capital Area employers will be there, including the event sponsor, US Foods, looking for jobseekers.
The job signing day event does not require a ticket and is open to the public. Sign-up for CAUL’s solar installer pre-apprenticeship program, in collaboration with the Labor’s Local 17 union will begin during the job signing day event on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
A cocktail social will be held following the conference from 6pm-9pm at Druthers Brewery Company (1053 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204).
The Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference is sponsored by US Foods, The Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, and The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation.
The Capital Area Urban League (CAUL), a civic engagement and policy advocacy nonprofit in New York’s Capital Area, connects marginalized communities and populations in Albany, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties. CAUL links individuals, communities, groups, and organizations to resources that positively alter human lives. The organization works to create and encourage opportunity to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights for African Americans, Hispanics, & other disenfranchised citizens of NY's Capital Area.
Contact: Frederick Davis, Owner
Kay Bond Enterprises Inc.
media@kaybondenterprises.com
760-818-3303
Contact
Kay Bond Enterprises Inc.Contact
Frederick Davis
760-818-3383
kaybondenterprises.com
Frederick Davis
760-818-3383
kaybondenterprises.com
Categories