Join the Capital Area Urban League (CAUL) at Its 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference to be Held Saturday, August 12, 2023

The keynote address will be delivered by Walter Thorne, Market President & Publisher of Albany Business Review. Conference Thought Leaders inform roundtable discussions in the following areas: participation and representation, economic development, education, reparations and restitution, environmental justice, health, and restorative justice. Lunch and CAUL membership is included with the purchase of a conference ticket.